Stafford school division hosts town halls on addressing "growth crisis"

If six new public schools were built in Stafford County today, the school division in 10 years would be just as over-crowded as it is right now—if not more.

That’s the message division staff and the School Board communicated to the public at a series of town hall meetings held over the past few weeks to address the “growth crisis.”

The last of the town halls was held Thursday evening at North Stafford High School. School Board members Patricia Healy, Maureen Siegmund and Elizabeth Warner attended the meeting, as well as county supervisors Crystal Vanuch and Pamela Yeung.

“Our goal tonight is to give you information and get feedback,” said Chris Fulmer, deputy superintendent and chief operating officer.

The school division has experienced steady enrollment growth at 1.5 to 3% every year since 2008, except for a small pandemic-related drop between the 2019–20 and 2020–21 school years.

The division recovered from that drop and added 600 new students this school year. According to projections made by Lionel White, director of facilities planning and GIS, Stafford County Public Schools will grow by more than 5,800 students in the next 10 years.

Despite the steady growth, the last new school built in the county was Shirley Heim Middle School in 2008. Construction of that school added 1,100 seats and rebuilds of Stafford High School in 2015 and Moncure Elementary School in 2019 added 437 seats, but those additions have not been enough to stave off overcrowding.

As of Aug. 23, six of the 17 elementary schools and three of the five high schools have more students than they have seats.

In 10 years, 16 of the 17 elementary schools, four of the eight middle schools and four of the five high schools will be overcrowded by more than 105%.

Fulmer said the division needs to build, at a minimum, two new elementary schools and rebuild Hartwood Elementary School.

The division needs to rebuild Drew Middle School and construct a ninth middle school, and it needs two new high schools, he said.

To meet capacity challenges in the short term, Fulmer said, the school division will be adding modular classrooms to some elementary schools and redistricting at the elementary and middle school levels.

High School #6, which will be located in the Hartwood district off U.S. 17, is already part of the county’s approved capital improvement plan, with an anticipated opening date of August 2026. It will add up to 2,150 new seats at an estimated cost of $183.1 million.

The School Board is preparing to vote on its construction priorities at its next regular meeting Sept. 13. According to a draft capital improvement project priority list presented at the town halls, the School Board would like to open the 18th county elementary school and replace Hartwood Elementary School in August 2026; and open the 19th elementary school and replace Drew Middle School and the Rising Star early learning center in August 2027.

Those six projects would add about 5,000 seats and cost about $520.3 million—but, as superintendent Thomas Taylor reiterated Thursday evening, the projects “don’t scratch the surface” of what the county needs to meet enrollment projections.

Some community members in the audience Thursday wanted to know what effect the projects would have on the tax burden of county residents.

School Board chair Patricia Healy said the board “agrees that it can’t all be funded by taxes” and that the School Board wants to work with supervisors to come up with funding strategies.

“Our superintendent has a strong background in finance,” she said. “There is a lot of brain power here. This is a county issue, not only a school issue.”

Others in the audience Thursday had concerns about the inequity of allowing some students to attend school in trailers and receive art and music education from a teacher wheeling a cart from class to class—as well as the detrimental effects of large class sizes and overcrowded common areas on students’ mental health and ability to learn.

Taylor said this moment can be “a golden opportunity for us as a community to think about what we want as Stafford County.”

“What are we OK with and what are we not OK with?” he said. “For a long time, things were delayed. It has snowballed and gotten big. I think we have missed some opportunities, but we are at the place where we really need to act. It’s up to us to make sure our kids have the learning environment they need.”

Taylor asked for the community’s help.

“Your School Board and Board of Supervisors need to know what is important to you,” he said.