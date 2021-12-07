Stafford school to make changes to upcoming Colonial Day

A Stafford County elementary school is making changes to its upcoming Colonial Day after sending home a flyer encouraging children to dress as Colonial Virginians and including an image of a Black man dressed as an enslaved African.
The flyer went home with fourth-graders at Moncure Elementary School this week to inform families about Colonial Day, a day of programming brought by Jamestown–Yorktown Outreach.
The flyer noted that “students are encouraged to dress as Virginians did in Colonial times.”
Families who found the images to be insensitive reached out to Moncure Elementary administration and the Stafford County Public Schools central office. As a result, the school is making changes to Colonial Day, division spokesperson Sandra Osborn said.
“We will not encourage students to dress up for the program,” Osborn wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star on Tuesday. “The principal will communicate this to his families.”
Fourth-graders in Virginia learn about life in Colonial Virginia as part of statewide standards of learning, Osborn said.
Jamestown–Yorktown Outreach, which did not provide the image on the flyer, is bringing its “Cultures of Jamestown” program to Moncure later this month.
The program supports the Virginia Studies standards of learning, specifically standard VS.4, which calls for students to demonstrate an understanding of life in the Virginia colony by “explaining the importance of agriculture and its influence on the institution of slavery” and “describing how the culture of colonial Virginia reflected the origins of American Indians, European [English, Scots–Irish, German] immigrants, and Africans,” among other topics.
Maya Guy, who will take office as Garrisonville District representative on the School Board in January, said the flyer is “culturally insensitive at face value,” but she sees this as a teachable moment for the county and school division.
“I believe moving forward teaching this subject will be handled with more care and concern [for] all students, in particular those students who had ancestors who were mistreated or enslaved,” Guy said Tuesday.
“This can be a great teachable moment to the adults, that cultural sensitivity is a requisite when teaching a diverse student population,” she continued. “And if Stafford is anything, it’s diverse.”
