Stafford school to make changes to upcoming Colonial Day

A Stafford County elementary school is making changes to its upcoming Colonial Day after sending home a flyer encouraging children to dress as Colonial Virginians and including an image of a Black man dressed as an enslaved African.

The flyer went home with fourth-graders at Moncure Elementary School this week to inform families about Colonial Day, a day of programming brought by Jamestown–Yorktown Outreach.

The flyer noted that “students are encouraged to dress as Virginians did in Colonial times.”

Families who found the images to be insensitive reached out to Moncure Elementary administration and the Stafford County Public Schools central office. As a result, the school is making changes to Colonial Day, division spokesperson Sandra Osborn said.

“We will not encourage students to dress up for the program,” Osborn wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star on Tuesday. “The principal will communicate this to his families.”

Fourth-graders in Virginia learn about life in Colonial Virginia as part of statewide standards of learning, Osborn said.