Stafford County Public Schools will provide free breakfast and lunch to all youth ages 18 and under this summer through the Summer Food Service Program.

Meals will be served on a first-come, first-served basis to youth ages 18 and under at the following locations:

Anne E. Moncure Elementary, from June 12 through July 7, breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Anthony Burns Elementary, from June 12 through June 29, breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Falmouth Elementary, June 12 to July 7, breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Kate Waller Barrett Elementary, June 12 to July 7, breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Rocky Run Elementary, June 12 to July 7, breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Widewater Elementary from June 6 to July 14, breakfast from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Edward E. Drew Middle from June 12 to July 21, breakfast from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to noon.

Shirley C. Heim Middle from June 12 to July 21, breakfast from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

All sites will be closed June 19, June 20 and July 4.