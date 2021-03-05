Stafford schools mulls more face-to-face instruction time for elementary students

Stafford County Public Schools is considering bringing elementary students who want in-person instruction back to school buildings four days per week beginning in April.
The current hybrid plan has students attending school in person two days per week.
“We’re beginning to see real trends [that show] there is an advantage to being in school,” division Superintendent Scott Kizner said.
Staff presented data to the School Board on Tuesday showing there was a “statistically significant” decline in mean student scores on standardized math and reading assessments between fall 2019 and fall 2020.
The division compared individual student scores on the Phonological Awareness Literacy Screening, which is given to grades K–3; the Star Reading Universal Screener, which is given to grades 2–12; and the Measures of Academic Progress, which is given to grades 3–12.
Mean student scores declined according to all three assessments.
“We have data that support that we need our students back, because we know they’re learning better when they’re with us,” said Carrie Neeley, chief academic officer for elementary schools. “Forty percent of students in grades K–2 are behind in early literacy skills and will require intervention, according to [national literacy tests]. And the challenges are not only academic, but social–emotional, as well.”
April 20 is the target date for implementing a four-day week hybrid program for elementary students, Kizner said, noting “there are a lot of moving parts.” He stressed that the “degree of implementation” will depend on three factors—transportation, the in-school transmission rate of COVID-19 and staffing.
He said in-school transmission of the virus so far has been low. According to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard, contact tracing found that in the past four weeks, four students tested positive for the virus after being exposed in schools.
No staff members were exposed and tested positive during that time, according to the dashboard.
Kizner said the division’s mitigation strategies are working and will continue if students return for a four-day week, but schools may not be able to maintain a consistent 6-foot between students in an extended week.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has stated that 6 feet of distance between desks is ideal, but that a minimum of 3 feet can be considered provided students wear masks correctly and have no symptoms of illness.
“We want to make sure parents know their children could be less than 6 feet apart, but not less than 3 feet,” Kizner said.
Neeley said masking will “continue to be of utmost importance.”
Extending the school week would also mean the division would need to look at how to safely fit more students onto buses, such as by having sibling groups sit together.
“We may n ed to ask parents to volunteer to drive their children,” Kizner said. “If transportation becomes an issue, that may be a solution.”
Neeley said pilot schools will begin adjusting social distancing and modifying schedules April 6, after any possible effects of spring break travel have “settled down.”
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele