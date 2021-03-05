Stafford schools mulls more face-to-face instruction time for elementary students

April 20 is the target date for implementing a four-day week hybrid program for elementary students, Kizner said, noting “there are a lot of moving parts.” He stressed that the “degree of implementation” will depend on three factors—transportation, the in-school transmission rate of COVID-19 and staffing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said in-school transmission of the virus so far has been low. According to the division’s COVID-19 dashboard, contact tracing found that in the past four weeks, four students tested positive for the virus after being exposed in schools.

No staff members were exposed and tested positive during that time, according to the dashboard.

Kizner said the division’s mitigation strategies are working and will continue if students return for a four-day week, but schools may not be able to maintain a consistent 6-foot between students in an extended week.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has stated that 6 feet of distance between desks is ideal, but that a minimum of 3 feet can be considered provided students wear masks correctly and have no symptoms of illness.

“We want to make sure parents know their children could be less than 6 feet apart, but not less than 3 feet,” Kizner said.