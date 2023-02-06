Stafford County Public Schools has received a $100,000 grant from GO Virginia Region 6 to develop Pathways to Success, a new course that will provide career exploration experiences for area middle school students.

"I cannot wait to see this in play," division superintendent Thomas Taylor said of the new course, which will be offered for the 2023–24 school year.

Stafford County schools will partner with JASON Learning — which provides STEM curriculum and learning experiences for K–12 students and teachers — to develop the course, which will align with the Virginia Department of Education's standards for career exploration, Taylor said.

The semester-long course will include "place-based, project-based learning mini-challenges," according to a press release from GO Virginia, which is a statewide initiative to create more high-paying jobs through regional collaboration. "Students develop solutions to the mini challenge through hands-on experiences, conducting research, and exploring career opportunities."

Each challenge will feature a local industry in one of the state's 16 identified career clusters, which include agriculture, architecture and construction, arts and communications, education, health sciences, information technology, manufacturing and STEM.

"Students will give presentations at the end of the mini-challenges that communicate their solutions and share information on the learned career pathways," the press release states.

Taylor said the VDOE introduced the career explorations requirement several years ago.

The goal is for middle school students to gain awareness of the wide variety of career opportunities that are available outside of what the adults in their lives do.

"The state gives schools flexibility in how to meet these standards," Taylor said. "There just wasn't a lot of robust support in terms of curriculum materials. Without a lot of guidance and direction, there was a wide variance of quality in terms of the execution."

A successful career explorations course should build awareness of different career opportunities but more importantly, do "a deep dive" into these opportunities, he said.

GO Virginia provides grant funding for projects that support workforce development, and Taylor said Stafford "saw this as a great opportunity ... to really find a way to create high-quality curriculum materials to support something that very clearly is going to have great outcomes."

GO Virginia Region 6, also known as the Mary Ball Washington Region, includes the Fredericksburg area as well as the Northern Neck, and has identified regional priority career clusters that include aquaculture, forestry, manufacturing, distribution and logistics and information technology.

Taylor said the curriculum to be developed by JASON and Stafford will include those prioritized industries. The curriculum will be made available to all schools in the area.

"If we can create something very valuable, that’s a way to help all the school systems in our region," he said.