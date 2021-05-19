Stafford schools superintendent announces retirement

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner will retire in September.

Kizner read a letter announcing his retirement effective Sept. 1 at Tuesday evening's School Board meeting.

"I make this decision because I understand and realize what I need to do personally, what I need to do for my family, and what the ongoing responsibilities are as superintendent," Kizner wrote in his letter. "I chose this date so I can support the important and challenging work ahead of us, as we plan and implement a five-day schedule for the upcoming school year. This date also provides the Stafford County School Board time to select their next educational leader."

Kizner announced in March that he had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood and bone cancer, over the summer, and that he was taking time off to seek treatment at Massey Cancer Center at VCU in Richmond.

Kizner was hired by the Stafford School Board in 2018. In January 2020, he announced plans to resign effective January 2021, but later rescinded that resignation.

His initial contract with the School Board was to end June 20, 2022.