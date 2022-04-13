Stafford schools superintendent delivers 'first 100 days' report

New Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor has identified successes and opportunities for improvement during his first 100 days on the job.

Taylor, who began his tenure as superintendent Dec. 1, delivered his “first 100 days” report to the School Board at its meeting Tuesday.

Taylor said the goals of his first three months were to “engage, evaluate and empower.”

He said he has visited all 33 schools; talked with department heads; hosted “listen and learn” events as well as budget and redistricting town hall meetings; and met with student, teacher, parent, principal, faith, business, civic and legislative groups since December in an effort to understand as much as possible about the county public school system.

He also reviewed all School Board and school division policies, capital improvement projects and recent fiscal year budgets.

“Stafford County absolutely loves its school system and its individual schools,” Taylor said. “We have high expectations for success, and of late, we haven’t met those high expectations. And that’s OK, because we’re going to improve.”

Taylor said his “No. 1 takeaway” is that the school division employs “outstanding people.” He noted that the vast majority of the division’s budget expenditures are on students and staff in the form of compensation, a trend he said is important to continue.

However, he said there has been a lack of focus on spending to improve infrastructure and meet the needs of a large and rapidly growing school population.

He also said there is a “desperate” need to improve school climate and teacher mental health to retain staff.

Taylor and his team established a central office ambassador program to improve communication between individual schools and division administrators. He serves as the central office ambassador to Drew Middle School.

Taylor also said he found the community “wants greater clarity around decision-making, and a seat at the table and a voice.”

“That’s a positive thing,” he said.

There is a new Office of Constituent Services among the central office departments, and Taylor said he plans to continue holding community “listen and learn” events every month.

Following Taylor’s presentation, School Board Chair Patricia Healy, a 20-year veteran of the board, said she “can’t remember any four-month period having so many crises and challenges and oddities.”

“I appreciate your survival instincts and your leadership,” she told Taylor.

Board members Maya Guy and Alyssa Halstead also thanked Taylor for his “calming demeanor” and his evident excitement about everyone he hires.

“It’s awesome to see somebody be so excited for somebody else,” Guy said. “That’s something I don’t see in people often.”

Taylor, the School Board and the school division plan to continue their assessment through the spring and summer, as they create a new strategic plan for approval in September.

The division will hold three “broad community engagement events” at the beginning of the process, with the first taking place April 21 at 6 p.m. at North Stafford High School.

Taylor and the seven School Board members will read four books to guide and inform the process of developing a strategic plan and the community is invited to participate as well.

The four books in the superintendent’s Leadership Book Study are “Outliers: The Story of Success” by Malcolm Gladwell; “Most Likely to Succeed: Preparing Our Kids for the Innovation Era” by Tony Wagner and Ted Dintersmith; “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap ... and Others Don’t” by Jim Collins; and “The Outsiders: Eight Unconventional CEOs and Their Radically Rational Blueprint for Success” by William Thorndike.

