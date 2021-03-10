 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford schools superintendent to seek treatment for cancer
0 comments
alert top story

Stafford schools superintendent to seek treatment for cancer

{{featured_button_text}}
Stafford school superintendent says he is not resigning after all (copy)

Scott Kizner will take time off to seek treatment at Massey Cancer Center in Richmond.

 File / Mike Morones / The Free Lance–Star

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner will take time off to seek treatment at the Massey Cancer Center at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Kizner announced the news Tuesday in a letter to division staff.

Kizner said he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood and bone cancer, this past summer.

“I completed my first phase of treatment locally and now my treatment has to occur in a specialized Cancer Transplant Center,” he wrote.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kizner said he hopes to return to his job “sooner rather than later.”

“Over the last 12 months, I have focused my energy on leading our efforts in navigating our COVID-19 response and the other responsibilities,” he wrote in the letter. “The time has come for me to focus my energy on my health so my chances of beating this cancer improve. I have so many great things to look forward to.”

Kizner said the VCU medical team will “guide him in his decision” about when to return to work and that he hopes to be able to participate in planning for next school year.

“I am a lifelong New York Mets fan,” he wrote. “Mets fans remember a great slogan started by Tug McGraw, ‘Ya Gotta Believe.’ There may be no cure for this cancer, but I am a 22-year superintendent, I handle adversity almost on a daily basis and do it with a positive attitude. I got this! See you soon.”

Kizner was hired by the Stafford School Board in 2018. In January 2020, he announced plans to resign effective January 2021, but later rescinded his resignation.

His contract with the School Board ends June 20, 2022.

Adele Uphaus–Conner:

540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters call on Gov. Cuomo to step down

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert