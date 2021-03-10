Stafford schools superintendent to seek treatment for cancer

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner will take time off to seek treatment at the Massey Cancer Center at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Kizner announced the news Tuesday in a letter to division staff.

Kizner said he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a blood and bone cancer, this past summer.

“I completed my first phase of treatment locally and now my treatment has to occur in a specialized Cancer Transplant Center,” he wrote.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kizner said he hopes to return to his job “sooner rather than later.”

“Over the last 12 months, I have focused my energy on leading our efforts in navigating our COVID-19 response and the other responsibilities,” he wrote in the letter. “The time has come for me to focus my energy on my health so my chances of beating this cancer improve. I have so many great things to look forward to.”

Kizner said the VCU medical team will “guide him in his decision” about when to return to work and that he hopes to be able to participate in planning for next school year.