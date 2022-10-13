Stafford schools wrapping up testing of all water fountains

Stafford County Public Schools is conducting tests on all its water fountains before those that have been closed since the pandemic will be reopened.

The School Board on Tuesday approved using $286,279 in COVID-19 relief funds to award a contract to Apex Companies to carry out testing on all drinking water sources in school division buildings.

In 2020, the school division shut down and sealed all water fountains as a strategy to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Many fountains have not reopened since then, and the school division has been providing bottled water to students and staff.

Chris Fulmer, deputy superintendent and chief operations officer, told School Board members Tuesday that the division started planning to reopen the water fountains last spring, in preparation for the 2022–23 school year.

"Since the fountains had not been in use for two years, we wanted to test them to make sure there had been no bacteria growth," Fulmer said. "This was not a requirement, but was a recommendation from the CDC."

Fulmer said the division conducted testing on 25% of all drinking water sources in the division and "a handful" were found to have low levels of legionella, bacteria that can cause pneumonia- and flu-type illnesses.

Legionella bacteria are found naturally in freshwater environments, such as lakes or streams, according to the CDC, but can become a health concern when they multiply in water systems like shower heads, faucets, cooling towers, hot water tanks and "large, complex plumbing systems."

Fulmer said the drinking water sources that came back positive for legionella have been kept closed while the rest of the 25% of fountains that were tested have been reopened.

As part of the remediation process for the affected fountains, Fulmer said staff decided to test 100% of all drinking water sources in the school division.

He said results of the testing, which was carried out by Apex, started to arrive this week.

"I'm happy to say that three schools will open back up with 100% of their water fountains in use [Wednesday]," Fulmer said.

He said the rest of the results will arrive in the next "seven to 10 days."

Fulmer said remediation of the water sources that are positive for legionella will take "months."

In response to a question from board member Alyssa Halstead, Fulmer said that replacing all the water fountains with new bottle-filler water fountains would not necessarily be more cost-effective or solve the problem of bacteria.

School Board member Sarah Chase said she wanted the board to have a public discussion about the water fountains because she has been hearing from families in the Falmouth District—where one of the division's oldest buildings, Drew Middle School, is located—about the issue.

Superintendent Thomas Taylor said drinking water quality has been a concern of his since legionella was detected during routine testing of cooling towers in Chesterfield County, where he previously worked. That system had been in regular use, he said.

"We can only imagine water fountains that haven’t been used for an extended period of time when school was closed down to be problematic," Taylor said. "This really is about safety being our No. 1 priority."