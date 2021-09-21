Stafford students will not see school schedules change

The Stafford County School Board has directed division staff to rescind the schedule change that was to take effect Sept. 27.
The decision came at the end of a three-hour special meeting Monday that the board called to hear reasons for the proposed change, which the division communicated to the teachers, students and parents last week. The change would have moved the start time of the first elementary school shift earlier by 15 minutes and the start time for middle and high school later by 15 minutes.
According to division leadership, the proposed change was meant to help more students arrive to school and get home on time as the system works to address a shortage of bus drivers.
School board members requested Monday’s special meeting to review data supporting the schedule change. Following a presentation of available data, several school board members said they don’t think it is enough to support the change.
“I am very frustrated,” Rock Hill District representative Patricia Healy said. “I asked to have the data available for the School Board to review, and if this is the raw data, it doesn’t tell me much. It doesn’t tell me what schools are late and what routes are late.”
Rebecca Towery, director of program evaluation for the school division, said the data that is available from the six weeks school has been in session is “limited to route analysis” and that analysis is “in the beginning stages.”
Staff created a daily report that calculates the percentage of routes that arrive at school late in the morning and afternoon, beginning one minute after the start or end of school.
In the second week of school, about 41 percent of all 600 routes arrived late in the morning and about 46 percent arrived late in the afternoon. The percentage of those late in the mornings dropped to about 23 percent in the third week of school and the average has stayed around there.
The average number of routes arriving home late in the afternoons has not dropped below 42 percent.
Interim superintendent Stanley Jones identified five factors that could improve the transportation situation—pay scale enhancement, hiring new drivers, adding supplemental transportation, route consolidation and the schedule change.
He said the division plans to address all five factors, but the schedule change would have the most immediate effect.
The board did approve a pay scale enhancement and a signing bonus last month and transportation director Keba Baldwin said there are 56 new potential drivers “in the pipeline.”
He said the transportation department is “teetering” at about 190 drivers at present, and he would like to have 250 on staff to build a pool of assigned drivers and substitutes.
Baldwin was not able to tell the board how many routes have been consolidated and how many could still be consolidated. He said he could have that information later this week.
Baldwin also said Transfinder, a routing and logistics consulting company, is working on a route efficiency study for Stafford County Public Schools. Results from that study should be available in four weeks at the latest, he said.
Board members Sarah Chase, Elizabeth Warner and Pamela Yeung said they would be willing to see the proposed new daily schedule implemented next week.
“My concern is that too many kids are late for school and I think we can’t really spend a lot of time debating and dragging this out for weeks at a time to see what might be solution,” Warner said. “I think that this is a very quick fix that we could put in place. I’m concerned about waiting longer.”
Other board members said they think the decision to implement a schedule change was made too quickly without seeking input outside of Central Office.
“This change being proposed now I feel was not adequately run by our staff and our drivers,” board member Susan Randall said. “I think we all can agree that how it was rolled out was not spectacular, nor does it help our families who are trying to balance so many balls in the air.”
Board Chairwoman Holly Hazard said she would prefer to wait to make a schedule change until the consultants have completed their route efficiency study and to give the other four mitigating factors more time to take effect.
She said implementing a change and having it not work will increase staff, parent and student “burnout.”
In the end, the board voted 4–3 to rescind the schedule change. Chase, Warner and Yeung did not support the motion.
Healy also proposed cutting 15 minutes from instructional time at the high school level to prevent students from missing 15 minutes of their first block due to late arrival. She suggested cutting five minutes from each block to arrive at the 15 minute total.
She said schools could do this for one month, which would allow time for more drivers to complete training and start driving and for the consultant to complete the efficiency study.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Fulmer said staff could present a plan for how this might work at the board’s next regular meeting Sept. 28.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele