Stafford students will not see school schedules change

Baldwin was not able to tell the board how many routes have been consolidated and how many could still be consolidated. He said he could have that information later this week.

Baldwin also said Transfinder, a routing and logistics consulting company, is working on a route efficiency study for Stafford County Public Schools. Results from that study should be available in four weeks at the latest, he said.

Board members Sarah Chase, Elizabeth Warner and Pamela Yeung said they would be willing to see the proposed new daily schedule implemented next week.

“My concern is that too many kids are late for school and I think we can’t really spend a lot of time debating and dragging this out for weeks at a time to see what might be solution,” Warner said. “I think that this is a very quick fix that we could put in place. I’m concerned about waiting longer.”

Other board members said they think the decision to implement a schedule change was made too quickly without seeking input outside of Central Office.