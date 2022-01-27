Stafford superintendent presents budget offering "responsible solutions"

“That’s a reflection of all the people leaving the profession,” he said. “They’re not staying, and our attrition rate reflects this.”

The turnover rate of licensed staff last year was 18 percent, according to Taylor’s budget presentation, and only 20 percent of those leaving retired.

The turnover rate was 15.5 percent in 2018, pre-pandemic.

“We’d like to keep it close to 10 or 11 percent,” Taylor said.

The proposed new teacher salary scale raises a starting teacher’s salary from $48,000 to $49,000. The salary would then increase by 3 percent every year for the first five years and then by 1.5 percent every year thereafter, “to give teachers hope,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s recommended budget calls for a $500,000 investment in compensation for substitute teachers, which have been difficult to come by.

“We have 30 or 40 classes that go unfilled on any given day,” Taylor said, meaning a staff member already in the building has to be pulled from their regular duties to cover a colleague’s class.