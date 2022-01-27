Stafford superintendent presents budget offering "responsible solutions"

Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor on Tuesday presented an operating budget that he said offered “responsible solutions” to three key problems that plague the division.
Taylor’s $373.9 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1, is focused on recruiting and retaining quality employees, managing growth and providing on-time transportation.
The proposed budget is about $32.4 million more than the current fiscal year’s budget—an increase that includes $8 million in new revenue from the local government and $20.5 million from the state.
About $20.6 million of Taylor’s recommended budget would be dedicated to correcting the teacher scale, making it more competitive with neighboring Prince William County.
“It’s an issue of slope,” Taylor said. “Prince William’s scale slopes upwards at 3 percent per year after the first five years. Ours during the first 15 years has hardly any slope.”
The proposed salary scale corrections are aimed at keeping educators in the profession, Taylor said.
He said the average age of a teacher now is in the mid-20s, about a decade younger than the average age 30 years ago.
“That’s a reflection of all the people leaving the profession,” he said. “They’re not staying, and our attrition rate reflects this.”
The turnover rate of licensed staff last year was 18 percent, according to Taylor’s budget presentation, and only 20 percent of those leaving retired.
The turnover rate was 15.5 percent in 2018, pre-pandemic.
“We’d like to keep it close to 10 or 11 percent,” Taylor said.
The proposed new teacher salary scale raises a starting teacher’s salary from $48,000 to $49,000. The salary would then increase by 3 percent every year for the first five years and then by 1.5 percent every year thereafter, “to give teachers hope,” Taylor said.
Taylor’s recommended budget calls for a $500,000 investment in compensation for substitute teachers, which have been difficult to come by.
“We have 30 or 40 classes that go unfilled on any given day,” Taylor said, meaning a staff member already in the building has to be pulled from their regular duties to cover a colleague’s class.
The proposed budget also includes a 5 percent salary increase for service staff, a $1.5 million investment in bus driver compensation and 60 new full-time positions to meet enrollment, which is projected to increase by 600 students next school year for a total student population of 30,615.
The recommended new positions include 20 general education teachers, 30 student services staff members, six English language teachers and four bus drivers.
Taylor also presented data showing that Stafford County spends less per pupil than neighboring divisions, including Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and divisions of similar size such as Arlington and Hanover counties.
The per pupil expenditure in Stafford in 2020 was $10,824, compared to $11,529 in Spotsylvania, $12,314 in Prince William and $13,546 in Fredericksburg.
School Board Chairwoman Patricia Healy called Taylor’s budget proposal, “a wow presentation.”
The board will hold a public hearing on the budget Feb. 8, and Taylor will hold budget town halls in each of the county’s seven voting districts in the next few weeks.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board heard several hours of public comments, mostly all of them in opposition to the division’s continued mask mandate.
The board held an emergency meeting Jan. 20 and voted after a closed session with legal counsel to continue requiring masks in school buildings.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order allowing parents to opt out of any school mask mandate went into effect Monday, but it is being challenged in state Supreme Court by parents who allege that it conflicts with state law requiring that schools comply with the CDC’s recommendations for COVID-19 mitigation, which currently include universal masking.
Stafford School Board members cited the state law, which is laid out in Senate Bill 1303, as the reason for their vote to continue the mandate.
Senate Bill 1303 is in effect through Aug. 1.
The lawsuit seeking to block the executive order also argues the state constitution gives local school boards the authority to make decisions for their districts.
Youngkin said in a statement that he is “confident that the Virginia Supreme Court will rule in the favor of parents.”
“In the meantime, I urge all parents to listen to their principal, and trust the legal process,” the statement continued.
Supporters of the executive order argue that it does not conflict with state law because the CDC only recommends masking.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele