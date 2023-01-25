Stafford superintendent presents budget request

Stafford County Public Schools is proposing a $24.2 million investment in improving staff salaries as part of its operating budget for next fiscal year.

"We are a system of people, not things," division superintendent Thomas Taylor told the School Board on Tuesday evening. "In addition to parents, research continues to reaffirm that teacher quality is the single most important factor in students' educational achievement. To that end, our focus is always going to be on our teachers and staff."

Taylor is recommending a $416.4 million total operating budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1. It is based on receiving $161 million in local funding from the county—a $20 million increase over the amount of local funding in the current operating budget.

The School Board's top budget priority for this year is to attract and retain qualified staff.

To that end, Taylor's proposed budget includes $16.7 million to implement phase two of a five-year plan to correct the licensed teacher salary scale to make it more competitive with Prince William County.

Under phase one, which was implemented in the current year's budget, teacher salaries increase by 3% every year for the first five years and 1.5% per year after that.

Under phase two, salaries would increase by 3% every year for the first 10 years and 1.5% thereafter.

The salary of a teacher with one year of experience would go from $50,470 to $51,500 and that of a teacher with 15 years would go from $65,924 to $72,389.

If implemented, teachers would see an average salary increase of 8.5%, including to the budget proposal.

Taylor said that 40% of school division employees can be considered ALICE—an acronym standing for "asset limited, income constrained, employed."

The ALICE population, as defined by the United Way, is made up of families that make more than the federal poverty level but not enough to cover basic household necessities.

Taylor also said that the school division's workforce is considered "low income," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's guaranteed home loan program for Northern Virginia, which includes Stafford County.

"You are considered low income if you make $71,500 per year," Taylor said. "Our work force is considered low income. This is a travesty, especially with 72% of our workforce living in Stafford."

Taylor's proposed budget also includes an average 7% increase in salaries for non-licensed positions, which include paraprofessionals, nutrition staff, bus drivers, bus attendants, fleet technicians and clerical staff, as well as a 3% increase in stipends and supplements awarded for taking on extra duties.

The increased "cost of doing business" is also driving the budget increase, Taylor said.

These "non-discretionary" needs total $16.4 million and include 41 new full-time positions to meet the needs of the student body — which is projected to grow by 351 students next school year — as well as increases in health insurance, technology, utilities and transportation costs.

The proposed budget is built on a $1.2 million reduction in the base budget for this fiscal year, which is the result of reducing Central Office expenditures, Taylor said.

Taylor said he understands that some elements of the proposed budget may cause "sticker shock," but that the investment — especially in staff salaries — is necessary.

"The reality is, we need to do something, and we need to do something now," he said.

He also said the school division's budget needs could be met if the county government committed to providing at least 40% of the division's budget.

According to data provided during Tuesday's presentation, the county's share of the school's budget has fallen from about 45% in 2011 to 37.5% for fiscal year 2023.

During the same period, enrollment has grown from 27,000 to over 30,000 students.

The $161 million requested from the county in the proposed budget is about 38.7% of the total operating budget. Fifty-nine percent would come from the state and 0.6% from the federal government.

The School Board will hold a budget work session on Jan. 31, followed by four town hall meetings in February to gather public input on the budget.

The Board of Supervisors is expected to approve the county's budget in April.