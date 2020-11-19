Stafford supervisors approve one-time stipend for school employees

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors has approved a request from the School Board to provide one-time stipends of $1,000 to all full-time school employees and $500 for part-time workers.
The total cost of the stipends is approximately $4.5 million. The money will come from savings accumulated in the school division’s Health Benefits Fund.
“These have been unprecedented times since March,” Chris Fulmer, the school system’s assistant superintendent for finance and administration, told supervisors at their meeting Tuesday. “All of our staff—teachers, school nutrition, transportation, administrators—have had to adjust and adapt to challenging times. They really have done a phenomenal job with implementing a whole new learning environment for the students of Stafford County.”
Other localities around the state, such as Fauquier and Amelia counties, have recently approved stipends for school employees.
On Monday, the Spotsylvania School Board approved using a portion of carryover funds to provide a $900 one-time stipend to school staff. The request must now be approved by the county Board of Supervisors.
Stafford school employees will receive their stipends no later than Dec. 15. The School Board requested approval of the one-time stipend because the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing financial uncertainty prevented the implementation of an across-the-board salary increase for school employees in the current fiscal year.
Supervisors unanimously approved the stipend Tuesday, though some suggested that they would like to see the stipends administered on a graduated scale to benefit teachers more.
Others wanted to approve stipends for all county employees at the same time, but were told by county staff that would require a public hearing first.
The board plans to schedule a public hearing on county government stipends in December. Funding for the stipends would come from the county’s general fund, utilities fund and the Rappahannock Regional Solid Waste Management Board’s operating fund.
