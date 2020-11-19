Stafford supervisors approve one-time stipend for school employees

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors has approved a request from the School Board to provide one-time stipends of $1,000 to all full-time school employees and $500 for part-time workers.

The total cost of the stipends is approximately $4.5 million. The money will come from savings accumulated in the school division’s Health Benefits Fund.

“These have been unprecedented times since March,” Chris Fulmer, the school system’s assistant superintendent for finance and administration, told supervisors at their meeting Tuesday. “All of our staff—teachers, school nutrition, transportation, administrators—have had to adjust and adapt to challenging times. They really have done a phenomenal job with implementing a whole new learning environment for the students of Stafford County.”

Other localities around the state, such as Fauquier and Amelia counties, have recently approved stipends for school employees.

On Monday, the Spotsylvania School Board approved using a portion of carryover funds to provide a $900 one-time stipend to school staff. The request must now be approved by the county Board of Supervisors.