Stafford supervisors delay rebuild of Hartwood Elementary School

A scheduled rebuild of Stafford County’s Hartwood Elementary School will be delayed for five years to prioritize the construction of two new elementary schools.

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution to amend the county’s capital improvement plan, or CIP, for fiscal years 2023–2032 and delay the Hartwood project in favor of the new schools.

The CIP as approved by supervisors in April 2022 called for the rebuild of Hartwood — which was constructed in 1963 and is one of the county’s oldest schools — to begin this year and be completed by August 2025.

In September, the School Board approved its own list of capital priorities, which calls for construction of an 18th and 19th county elementary school to begin this year and for the Hartwood rebuild to be delayed until August 2027.

The school division is already facing significant capacity challenges, with seven of the 17 elementary schools and three of the five high schools operating at or above capacity this year.

Overcrowding is expected to get worse if enrollment continues to increase as projected.

The School Board met with supervisors in December to discuss capital priorities and request that the CIP be amended to move the new school projects forward.

The division anticipates that elementary school No. 18 will cost $58.8 million and elementary school No. 19 will cost $61.9 million. The Hartwood replacement is projected to cost $64 million.

The resolution passed Tuesday by a 6–1 vote, with Hartwood District representative Darrell English voting against it.

English said replacing Hartwood Elementary was one of his campaign promises.

He said it is “unacceptable” that the school uses a well and septic system, and that he often hears from constituents about the poor state of the building.

“If we move two elementary schools ahead of Hartwood, Hartwood will never be rebuilt,” English said.