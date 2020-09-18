Stafford teacher named regional Teacher of the Year

Cannon said being honored as Region Three Teacher of the Year is especially meaningful because of the unprecedented virtual teaching environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In my humble opinion, I think every teacher deserves this honor right now," she said. "If they're still here and still on the other side of the computer, they need an award for that, because this is hard."

Cannon said that at the beginning of Stafford's school year last month, she had her doubts about whether virtual teaching and learning would even work.

But she said her thinking has changed.

"In the last couple of weeks, I've been getting all these emails from kids saying, 'Oh my gosh, I love history,'" Cannon said. "A kid told me on day 1, 'I don't like history,' but just yesterday he told me, 'I changed my mind.' And I thought, we CAN do this over the computer!

"I want all the teachers out there to know, honestly, that this is hard, but we can do it," she added. "Just because we’re behind a computer doesn’t mean we can’t reach kids. And when this is all over, we’ll get back in the classroom and we'll reach them more."