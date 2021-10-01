Stafford temporarily tweaks school schedule, establishes transportation advisory committee

As efforts to address transportation challenges continue, Stafford County Public Schools implemented a temporary schedule change and established an ad-hoc transportation advisory committee.

The schedule change will begin Tuesday, Oct. 12, and remain in place for four weeks “to allow other transportation measures time for implementation,” interim superintendent Stanley Jones said in an email sent Wednesday to the school community.

The first elementary shift will begin five minutes earlier, at 7:40 a.m., and end 15 minutes earlier, at 1:40 p.m.

The second elementary shift will begin five minutes later and end five minutes earlier.

Middle school will begin 10 minutes later, at 8:55 a.m., and end at the current time of 2:55 p.m.

High school will begin 15 minutes later, at 9:35 a.m., and end five minutes later, at 3:35 p.m.

“These revised start and end times will enable us to re-establish a more effective and efficient routing system,” Jones said in the email.

“While this will help, the decision will not wholly eliminate late bus arrival and departures. We will continue consolidating existing routes, hiring additional drivers, and expediting bus driver applications.”