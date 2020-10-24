Stafford to begin hybrid model for elementary school students Tuesday

At the recent career day at Widewater Elementary School in Stafford County, one kindergarten boy wore an orange NASA jumpsuit and a mask decorated with the planets.
The boy—who is participating in Stafford’s pilot of a hybrid return-to-school program, which will begin for all county elementary students on Tuesday—told Widewater Principal Karen Bingham that wearing the mask was helping him prepare to wear a space helmet during his future career as an astronaut.
“This is a challenging situation, but our students bring back the balance of joy and remind teachers why they are doing this in the first place,” said Carrie Neeley, chief elementary officer for Stafford County Public Schools.
The division began a pilot of the hybrid model for kindergarten students only on Oct. 6.
“We were hoping to start with a small group to really be able to support our youngest learners coming back and to be able to learn from the experiences of a small group,” Neeley said.
Three hundred and thirty five kindergarten students across five elementary schools—Conway, Hartwood, Kate Waller Barrett, Rockhill and Widewater—are participating in the program. They represent about 68 percent of the total kindergarten population across those five schools, Neeley said.
About 62 percent of the division’s 11,366 elementary students will return next week for the full hybrid program.
“We predicted we would have [a larger number] of kindergartners coming back just because of the nature of kindergarten,” Neeley said.
Ferry Farm Elementary students are not included in the 11,366 total, she said. Ferry Farm, which has been undergoing renovation since last year, is delaying the hybrid model until Nov. 9 because of “various delivery and construction issues,” according to an Oct. 19 update from Principal Robert Freeman.
Students returning for the hybrid program have been divided into two groups. One group will attend school for three hours in the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday and the other for the same period on Thursday and Friday, with dismissal after a “grab-and-go” lunch.
Each group will receive synchronous virtual instruction—meaning they are taught by the teacher online—in the afternoons on the days they are not in school.
Students who are staying virtual will be offered about three hours of synchronous learning every day of the week except for Monday, which is an asynchronous day for everyone—which means students do assignments on their own.
Support Local Journalism
This is a change from what students are now receiving.
“The goal is for students to learn with their teacher more frequently during the week and to reduce the long synchronous days of instruction prior to this adjustment,” Neeley said.
Neeley said the biggest lesson learned from the pilot program has been how to make mask-wearing and social-distancing regulations “child-friendly” and “child-centered.”
She said teachers, school administrators and staff have learned tricks for fitting masks to little faces, helping students board and exit buses and checking temperatures.
“We’ve learned to make sure we let folks know that it’s not uncommon [for temperatures to be slightly elevated because of nerves or activity],” Neeley said. “I had a high temperature at one of the schools one day and I thought, ‘Oh, my gosh, but I feel fine!’ The nurse had me just sit down and within two minutes, my temperature was normal.”
Neeley said all building principals will have a plan for dealing with similar situations.
The division has also been making changes to ensure that fresh air is circulated through school buildings in preparation for students’ return.
Chris Fulmer, division assistant superintendent for finance and administration, said HVAC systems are being run more frequently—an extra hour before and after building occupancy—during weekdays to bring fresh air into the buildings. System filters are being changed every 12 weeks instead of three times a year, Fulmer said.
“SCPS is planning to utilize approximately $2 million in CARES funding for various filtration and air flow improvements,” he wrote in an Oct. 2 email to The Free Lance–Star.
Fulmer said the division’s HVAC systems are being evaluated by outside engineers at a cost of $46,240. He said running the systems more frequently will also result in additional energy consumption and operating costs.
“Estimating the additional cost is difficult at this time and this will be monitored as building operations continue to change,” Fulmer said.
Stafford County Public Schools will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the division and in the community and share information through its coronavirus dashboard. The dashboard showed 33 total positive cases of COVID-19 among staff members between Aug. 3 and Oct. 18.
One hundred and three staff members have been quarantined during that period.
There were three positive cases and 12 quarantines reported in the most recent week reported, Oct. 12 through Oct. 18. Seven students have tested positive for COVID-19 and 27 were quarantined between Aug. 3 and Oct. 18.
Adele Uphaus–Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!