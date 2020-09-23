Stafford to begin hybrid option for elementary school students next month

Stafford's positivity rate—or the percent of COVID-19 tests that have been positive over the past 14 days—was 6.8 on Sept. 21 and has been decreasing for 22 days. VDH considers 10 percent to be high.

The case incidence rate per 100,000 in Stafford County is 7.8. VDH considers a rate of 5 to be moderate and a rate of 10 to be high. The case incidence rate had been declining for two days as of Sept. 21.

The percent positivity and case incident rates were both higher in August, when the school year started, according to data Kizner shared.

Kizner said his understanding from a recent meeting with state health officials is that it is their opinion that students can return to school with social distancing and mitigation procedures in place.

However, School Board member Sarah Chase said her takeaway from the meeting was that health officials were not making that recommendation, but rather presenting information meant to help school officials make their own decision.

Also, according to the data Kizner shared, the VDH considers the percent of COVID-19 cases among health care workers in Stafford to be high and to show an increasing trend.