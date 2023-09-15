Construction of Stafford County's sixth public high school is set to begin next month.

The School Board on Tuesday awarded a $139.3 million construction contract to Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. and the division has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for Oct. 24.

The new high school will be built between U.S. 17 and Truslow Road in the Hartwood District.

According to a press release from the division, the project will be under the anticipated budget, which had been estimated at $183.1 million.

"(This) will save our Stafford taxpayers significantly," division superintendent Thomas Taylor said in the press release. "This is great news, however we cannot forget the other capital improvement needs of the school division. Costs will rise and we must begin prioritizing those needs as well.”

The new 290,000-square-foot school will house up to 2,150 students and is scheduled to open in August 2026.

More information about high school #6 is on the school division's website at staffordschools.net/Page/33191.