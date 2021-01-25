Stafford to delay start of in-person classes for secondary students by one week

The Stafford County school system is delaying the start of hybrid in-person learning for secondary students for one week.

Middle-school students and high school freshmen who chose the hybrid program will return to school buildings on Feb. 9. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors will return the following week, Feb. 16.

Division Superintendent Scott Kizner communicated the change to the school community in a letter sent Friday evening.

"We continue to meet with our local health department leaders on a weekly basis to review our Return to School Plans," Kizner wrote. "The Rappahannock Area Health Department continues to remain supportive of our Return to School Plans, however, the success of our plan is contingent upon our ability to follow the health mitigation strategies that are identified in the Virginia Health Department Guidance .... It requires the entire community to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health if we want to reduce the COVID-19 spread in the Stafford area."

Kizner said Stafford, like many school divisions, is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers.