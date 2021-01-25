Stafford to delay start of in-person classes for secondary students by one week

The Stafford County school system is delaying the start of hybrid in-person learning for secondary students for one week.
Middle-school students and high school freshmen who chose the hybrid program will return to school buildings on Feb. 9. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors will return the following week, Feb. 16.
Division Superintendent Scott Kizner communicated the change to the school community in a letter sent Friday evening.
"We continue to meet with our local health department leaders on a weekly basis to review our Return to School Plans," Kizner wrote. "The Rappahannock Area Health Department continues to remain supportive of our Return to School Plans, however, the success of our plan is contingent upon our ability to follow the health mitigation strategies that are identified in the Virginia Health Department Guidance .... It requires the entire community to follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health if we want to reduce the COVID-19 spread in the Stafford area."
Kizner said Stafford, like many school divisions, is experiencing a shortage of bus drivers.
"The shortage of bus drivers is always a concern, but it is a greater concern when we can only have approximately 24 students, to meet physical distancing requirements, on a bus instead of approximately 70 students in a non-COVID-19 physical distancing environment," he wrote.
The phased implementation of the hybrid program will "provide our transportation department with more time to properly develop bus routes to accommodate the middle and high school hybrid students," he said.
Kizner said the division uses four indicators in making decisions about implementing the hybrid plan—the ability to follow mitigation strategies, the number of school-based transmissions, the ability to "staff the right people in the right positions," and the ability to contact trace.
Recently-released guidance from the Virginia Department of Health recommends that school divisions use CDC indicators to "help inform decisions about school operations, and to implement necessary mitigation strategies." Stafford County is in the highest risk category, according to two of the three CDC indicators—the 14-day case incidence rate and the percent of positive COVID-19 tests.
The VDH guidance also says the three CDC core indicators "should not solely dictate the decisions that school divisions make." The guidance says that along with consideration of community transmission, school divisions should assess the level of school impact—which includes transmission in schools, student absenteeism and staff capacity—and the community's needs.
All Spotsylvania County public school students are still virtual, and the School Board will consider whether to bring students back or extend virtual learning at its meeting Tuesday. A hybrid program started last week for all Fredericksburg City students, though a bus driver shortage meant the program could not be fully implemented.
In King George County, students in kindergarten through second grade and other priority learners returned to school buildings last week, but the School Board voted to follow Superintendent Robert Benson's recommendation to delay bringing all other students back until risk of transmission in schools according to the CDC indicators is in the "higher" category, rather than "highest."
Caroline County students in grades K-12 are scheduled to begin hybrid learning on Feb. 1.
Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973
@flsadele