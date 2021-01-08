Stafford to provide virtual-only instruction Jan. 11–15

Stafford County Public Schools announced Friday that it will extend virtual learning for all students through next week.

Buildings will be open for in-person instruction for some students, including students who use the division's internet cafés, students with certain IEPs and some cosmetology and firefighting students. But the rest will continue to take classes online through Jan. 15.

The division will provide curbside and bus meal service on Jan. 11, 13 and 15.

"The impact of COVID-19 cases over the holiday break is still uncertain in our area," Superintendent Scott Kizner wrote in an email to the school community. "Providing virtual-only instruction next week extends the separation window for our staff and students from the holiday break and helps mitigate the potential impact of high-risk activities such as traveling and participating in gatherings outside your family structure."