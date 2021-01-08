 Skip to main content
Stafford to provide virtual-only instruction through Jan. 15
Stafford County Public Schools announced Friday that it will extend virtual learning for all students through next week.

Buildings will be open for in-person instruction for some students, including students who use the division's internet cafés, students with certain IEPs and some cosmetology and firefighting students.  But the rest will continue to take classes online through Jan. 15.

The division will provide curbside and bus meal service on Jan. 11, 13 and 15.

"The impact of COVID-19 cases over the holiday break is still uncertain in our area," Superintendent Scott Kizner wrote in an email to the school community. "Providing virtual-only instruction next week extends the separation window for our staff and students from the holiday break and helps mitigate the potential impact of high-risk activities such as traveling and participating in gatherings outside your family structure."

Spotsylvania County had already suspended in-school classes through Jan. 15. King George County and Fredericksburg are scheduled to begin hybrid schedules that offer classes both online and in-school Jan. 19. Caroline County schools are scheduled to remain virtual-only until Feb. 1.

Virginia Education Association President James J. Fedderman called Friday for public schools that have not already done so to shift to all-virtual instruction until school staff members have been vaccinated.

Kizner urged the community to practice CDC guidelines for minimizing spread of COVID-19, including self-monitoring for 14 days after travel; self-quarantining for 14 days following exposure to someone who has tested positive or for 10 days after testing positive or developing symptoms; wearing a mask; practicing social distancing; washing hands; and staying away from individuals at high risk of developing severe cases of the disease.

"Students will return to their regularly scheduled learning model beginning January 19, 2021," the letter says. "Additional adjustments to the schedule will be made if warranted."

