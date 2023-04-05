Stafford County residents turned out in droves to Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to share their feelings about an advertised 30-cent increase to the county's real estate tax rate for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

The board held a public hearing on the advertised tax rate and the County Administrator's budget. Supervisors listened to three hours of public comment, with some residents saying the advertised tax increase would cause them extreme financial hardship and others saying the board needs to do whatever possible to meet the needs of the school division.

County finance director Andrea Light said the advertised tax rate of $1.14 per $100 of assessed value would fully fund the School Board's approved operating budget, which requests a $49.2 million funding increase from the county.

The School Board’s budget request includes $16.7 million to implement the second year of a five-year plan to bring the teacher salary scale closer to that of Prince William County; $6.8 million to provide raises to non-licensed and support staff; $3.8 million in differentiated compensation for hard-to-staff positions such as math and special education teachers; $5 million for a major maintenance fund; and $1.3 million in support for schools with higher populations of English learners and special education and low-income students.

County Administrator Randal Vosburg proposed a real estate tax rate of $0.94 in his budget for the county. Supervisors last month narrowly approved the $1.14 advertised. The board can lower the advertised rate when it finalizes the budget later this month but cannot raise it without re-advertising it and holding another public hearing.

Supervisor Monica Gary said during her board comments Tuesday that she motioned to advertise the $1.14 rate so the community could see what it would take to fully fund the school system.

"Year after year, the public comes to our board and says, 'Fully fund the schools, fully fund the schools,'" she said. "I wanted it to be very clear that this advertised rate would fully fund the School Board's budget. This is what they're asking. The School Board is asking us to tax you $1.14."

In a letter to the school community sent Monday afternoon, superintendent Thomas Taylor said the division's needs are not the only needs driving the tax increase, pointing to raises proposed for public safety employees and new positions in county government.

Gary said she is working to discern whether the public does, in fact, want to fully fund the schools.

Supervisors Meg Bohmke and Crystal Vanuch apologized to the community for "scaring them" with the advertised tax rate.

"I apologize that the majority of this board felt it was appropriate to advertise or propose" the increase, Bohmke said, while Vanuch said she is "vehemently opposed" to it.

Supervisor Tinesha Allen cautioned that no decisions have been made yet.

"All we did was advertise a tax rate," she said. "That does not mean that will be the tax rate. I don't know what the answer will be come April 18."

Residents who spoke in support of the School Board's budget said supervisors are experiencing sticker shock that is the result of chronic underfunding of the school system.

"For the last 15 years, we’ve watched this county get ever more urban with things like warehouses, office buildings, redone express lanes for rich people and none of that has helped any of us that I can see, because we keep trying to have a competitive tax rate for corporations," said Nabil Al-Tikriti, a parent with children in county schools.

Sarah Taylor, a teacher in the school division, said the county government and county residents should start prioritizing the needs of children.

"When it comes down to making decisions between spending money on things I want versus things my kids need, their needs are always going to win," Taylor said. "My kids get the lessons and therapy and experiences that will give them a good chance at a successful future no matter what I have to sacrifice."

Most of those who opposed the $1.14 tax rate said they understand the needs of the school division, which is running out of space for its students and continues to lose teachers to Prince William. But they said the county needs to look at other ways find the funding.

"What I would do is suggest that increasing property taxes is not the only lever the board has," said resident Wilke Renwick. He suggested implementing a business, professional and occupational license tax, such as other Virginia localities use.

"Stafford brags that not charging [this tax] is business-friendly," Renwick said. "That's good for businesses, but what about the employees of those businesses who can't afford the property taxes?"

Other speakers said supervisors could consider a bond referendum to fund the school division.

The board will hold budget work sessions on April 11 and April 18 and is expected to approve the budget and set the tax rate on April 18.