State Board of Education defers decision on granting a superintendent license to former Spotsylvania administrator

The Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday deferred a decision on whether to grant a superintendent’s license to Mark Taylor, a former Spotsylvania County administrator who the county School Board is considering to lead the school division.

Taylor’s name was on a list of “qualified persons for the Office of Division Superintendent of Schools” for the Board of Education to certify at its meeting Wednesday, but after discussing the matter with an attorney in closed session, the board voted unanimously to remove his name from the list.

Board of Education President Daniel Gecker said the board would revisit the question of whether to grant Taylor a superintendent’s license at the September meeting, after gathering more information from the school division.

Taylor was Spotsylvania County administrator from 2015 to 2019, when he was hired by Greene County as its chief executive. He served as Spotsylvania’s county attorney from 2000 to 2006.

Taylor was on the board of School Board Chairman Kirk Twigg’s nonprofit business, Emerging Stars, according to the Virginia State Corporation Commission, and Taylor’s wife, Francesca, wrote letters to the editor in support of Twigg’s campaigns for School Board in 2015 and 2019.

Taylor does not have a background in education and his own children were homeschooled, according to a 2015 Free Lance–Star article, but he could qualify for a superintendent’s license under Option IV of the Virginia Code’s licensure regulations for school personnel.

Under this option, individuals may be considered eligible for a superintendent’s license if they have a master’s degree or equivalent, three years in a senior leadership position and a recommendation from a “Virginia school board interested in employing the individual as superintendent.”

The Spotsylvania School Board has not taken any public votes to recommend anyone for the office of superintendent. The board last discussed the issue July 8, when it held a special meeting “to discuss the two finalists for the superintendent position.” No vote was taken at that meeting and the superintendent search has not been on the agenda of any of the five meetings the School Board has held since then.

Virginia Code 2.2-3710 prohibits the transaction of public business unless a vote has taken place at a public meeting.

“No public body shall vote by secret,” Virginia Code states.

Members of the Spotsylvania community cited this as a concern while addressing the Board of Education during public comments Wednesday.

“There was ample time to hold a vote [on recommending Taylor] without identifying the confidentiality of the candidate,” said community member Faith Jarvis. “When I saw his name on the list, I was concerned because … the process for his recommendation violates the law.”

School Board member Dawn Shelley, who said she was speaking on her own behalf, cited Virginia Code 22.1-71, which states that “School Board members appointed or elected by district or otherwise shall have no organization or duties except such as may be assigned to them by the school board as a whole.”

“The School Board as a whole did not vote or authorize the chairman to send a recommendation for superintendent licensure for anyone to the VDOE,” Shelley said. “The chair did not have the authority to send a letter from the board. Therefore, the candidate’s application must be considered incomplete.”

Twigg also addressed the Board of Education on Wednesday and described those who spoke before him as “five of the 12 naysayers who come to our meetings and talk like that.”

“You have a letter that has the word ‘confidential,’” he told the board. “We are still in private session because our attorney advised us that we can’t vote in public on anything until an individual is on the list.”

Twigg said there was “a choice made in private session” by “majority thumbs-up vote to support a candidate.”

Taylor’s name was not on the agenda for the Board of Education’s meeting when it was first released on Aug. 11, but it was added Aug. 12 to “correct an oversight,” Department of Education spokesman Charles Pyle said.

The Board of Education in June approved another candidate for superintendent licensure under Option IV.

During discussion, board members familiar with the candidate said he had been recommended by the Fairfax City School Board and would be overseeing only the operational aspect of the small school division.

Fairfax County Public Schools handles curriculum and student support services for the Fairfax City schools through a joint agreement that has been in place for many years.

The Fairfax City School Board approved the employment contract for the superintendent candidate at a May 16 meeting, according to the agenda, and the Board of Education approved the candidate’s licensure in June.

The Board of Education next meets Sept. 15. The Spotsylvania School Board has a special meeting on Friday, but as of Wednesday afternoon, the superintendent search was not on the agenda.