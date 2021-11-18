 Skip to main content
Students charged after altercation at James Monroe High School
Students charged after altercation at James Monroe High School

Eight students have been charged as a result of the fight that broke out Tuesday at James Monroe High School in Fredericksburg, the city Police Department announced Thursday.

Four of the students are juveniles and four are 18 or older.

According to a press release from the Fredericksburg Police Department, officers responded to "an assault and battery in progress" at the high school at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, as buses were loading for dismissal. 

No one involved required medical attention and warrants will be served "over the next few days."

School was held virtually for all James Monroe students on Wednesday as the investigation continued. Buildings reopened at 3 p.m. Wednesday and students and staff returned Thursday. 

Adele Uphaus–Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

