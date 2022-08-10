Students in Stafford, Spotsylvania return to school

Stafford High School students passed under an archway of blue and gold balloons and walked down a bright red carpet as they entered the building for the first day of the 2022–23 school year Wednesday morning.

After two unpredictable years of education in a pandemic, the mood at the school was one of hope for a “normal” year, principal Allen Hicks said.

“The students are excited to get back to a normal schedule where they know what to expect,” he said. “The staff are excited to have students back in their classrooms where they can build relationships and make connections, and I think the community is excited to develop a relationship with the school buildings.”

Schools across the state and country are dealing with a critical teacher shortage, but Hicks said that he “feels really good” about staffing levels across the division and at Stafford High.

“For this school, we are pretty much full,” he said.

Hicks said Stafford High does have some “brand, brand new” teachers, but that most of the new faces are veteran teachers from other area school divisions.

Hicks said his goal is to promote the mindset among staff that “all 2,000 kids in the building are my kids.

“You work together when you’re working with kids,” he said.

He said he hopes that by creating a strong team mentality at Stafford High, he can help teachers, who have been under increased pressure since the pandemic, feel supported.

Hicks said teachers will be focused on helping students develop skills for life outside of school as they learn how to get to class on time and how to ask for help.

Also this year, all Stafford high schoolers have one-hour lunch blocks, during which they can not only eat lunch and relax with their peers, but meet with teachers for remediation and participate in clubs and activities they might not be able to be involved in after school hours.

Conway Elementary principal J.R. Raybold said it is “an unbelievable relief” to welcome students back after two years of the pandemic.

He said the number one goal for the year is for all students to “make expected growth in all of their assessments.”

“Meaning, all kiddos, no matter where they are from, what ZIP code they live in, what country they were born in, what color their skin is (and I always throw in there ... no matter if their nose is as big as mine) will make incredible growth this year,” Raybold said.

Conway is fully staffed, Raybold said, and he plans to support his team throughout the year by helping them stay “hyper-focused” on the most important priorities.

“We have to ensure we are working on the right work and keep the most important priorities at the forefront,” he said. “As teachers, we are never underwhelmed. We always have a full plate. Hopefully, if we give teachers the tools to do their job and make sure that the path forward is clear and hyper-focused on a few things that we want to get really good at, then they will want to be a part of our Conway #OneFamily for years to come.”

Stafford students in kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades had an unofficial first day of school on Tuesday. Students in those grades were welcomed into their new schools for a “transition day” to meet their teachers and get familiar with the buildings.

Transition Day was new to the division this year and was “an undeniable success” in helping ease anxieties and build excitement about the first day of school, Superintendent Thomas Taylor reported to the School Board on Tuesday evening.

“This was the one time [the new students] could have the entire school to themselves,” Taylor said. “I want to congratulate the principals and teachers for putting on such engaging programming.”

Some 30,000 Stafford students returned to school on Wednesday, along with students in Spotsylvania County Public Schools.

Fredericksburg students began their school year on Monday, and King George County students on Tuesday. Caroline County students return to classrooms Aug. 15.