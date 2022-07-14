Superintendent's roundtable focuses on career and technical education in Fredericksburg schools

The community has a “deep interest” in seeing expanded career and technical education—or CTE—offerings for Fredericksburg school children, and school officials are committed to making that happen.

How to achieve that goal was the subject of the second in a series of roundtable meetings sponsored by Fredericksburg City Public Schools.

Representatives from the school division; University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College; city and state government; local businesses; area nonprofits attended the event Wednesday.

Lori Mueller, a partner with the Donovan Group, which is working with the school division on its communications strategy, said school officials heard the community’s desire for more CTE offerings and business partnerships at the first meeting in April.

She began Wednesday’s session by reviewing the results of the April session, which identified the school division’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Strengths included a diverse student population, local leadership and “competent and caring” staff. Weaknesses included overcrowding, a lack of parent involvement and minority student achievement.

Opportunities for the school division included creating more partnerships with local businesses and organizations—the subject of Wednesday’s session—as well as improving and expanding communication. Threats included politics surrounding public education, competition with charter, lab and private schools, educator burnout and misinformation.

Mueller talked about the value of the community and business education partnerships that she worked to create as a public school superintendent in Wisconsin. She said the partnerships caused the community to invest in students, and vice versa.

“We tried to put business partnerships in every classroom,” Mueller said. “We wanted to change the lives of the kids as well as those coming in to engage with the kids—so when the student has to go into the community with a struggle, he or she already has a great relationship with the community to provide support.”

Kristi Allison, coordinator of career and technical education for city schools, then provided an overview of the division’s CTE course offerings.

There are 11 “career clusters”—including business management, education, health science, hospitality and information technology—and 34 course offerings, Allison said.

Some of the new courses that will be offered during the 2022–23 school year, based on student requests, are veterinary science, game design and development, business law and digital and social media marketing.

Allison said the state emphasizes work-based learning in its Profile of a Virginia Graduate and that James Monroe High School offers work-based learning opportunities through internships, externships and clinical experience.

The school division received a $500,000 CTE grant from the General Assembly, sponsored by former delegate Josh Cole, and has used the money to expand the cosmetology room and the certified nursing assistant program and purchase a bus to transport students to work-based learning opportunities. Allison said continued expansion of those opportunities requires community partnerships.

Session attendees then broke into small groups to talk about how CTE and work-based learning could improve in the city, what resources are needed and what opportunities local businesses and organizations could provide students.

A handful of themes emerged from the discussion, such as the need to introduce students to career pathways as early as possible; for the school division to be very clear about what it needs from the community and to communicate that need in multiple ways, down to personally knocking on businesses’ doors; and for the school division to also evaluate what the community needs from its students to encourage a homegrown workforce.

“We are willing and eager to put our differences aside for the benefit of our most precious citizens—our children,” Superintendent Marci Catlett said. “We all of us really, really—I’ll say it again—really do care about our students.”

Fredericksburg school officials will host a third community roundtable discussion on Oct. 12.