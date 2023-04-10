County funds earmarked for giving raises to school division staff may not be used for that purpose, Superintendent Mark Taylor suggested in an email to County Administrator Ed Petrovitch.

In the April 3 email, which The Free Lance–Star obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request, Taylor responded to a question from county finance staff about the local cost of 5% and 7% pay increases for school division staff.

A 5% pay increase for public school employees is proposed in Gov. Glenn Youngkin's budget amendments for fiscal year 2024. Part of the cost of the raises would be funded by the state, and part by localities.

Taylor said the local share of a 5% increase would be "approximately $6.84 million."

"But, respectfully, this $6.84 million cannot be considered alone because, if SCPS were given $6.84 million, we could not responsibly use it first for pay increases," Taylor continued.

Taylor told Petrovitch that money would first go to cover "inflation in operating costs," which he said will cost $5 million — "$3.01 to keep the lights on and $2.0 for Health."

"The division can't fund pay increases for staff that won't have heat or lights in their buildings or fuel in the vehicles that transport students," Taylor wrote.

He wrote that a pay increase for staff cannot be funded until the division pays for curriculum and "staffing mandates," and again cited a possible $5.25 decrease in state revenue as a result of the General Assembly's so-called "skinny" budget.

The "skinny" budget was a stopgap measure passed by the General Assembly in February. Negotiators from the House of Delegates and the state Senate haven't finished working out the details of amendments to the state biennial budget.

According to the Richmond Times–Dispatch, budget negotiations are set to begin again on Thursday. Meanwhile, other local school divisions are still anticipating an increase in state revenue based on Youngkin's proposed budget amendments.

Taylor said the "effective true (or whole)" cost of a 5% pay increase would be $18.54 million."

According to a budget question-and-answer document posted on the school division's website, if the locality does not provide its share of the cost of the 5% pay increase, the division will not receive the state's share. The state's share of $6.1 million would be restricted to "salary increases only," the document states.

Supervisors cited Taylor's April 3 email during a budget work session last week to support their decision to categorically fund the school division's budget next fiscal year.

Instead of allocating a lump sum to the school division’s operating budget, supervisors will appropriate funds in five categories established by the state: Instruction; Administration/Attendance/Health; Pupil Transportation; Operations and Maintenance; Facilities; and Technology.

According to the School Board's approved budget for fiscal year 2024, expenditures in the category of instruction are proposed to increase 8% and expenditures in the category of administration are proposed to increase 1.5%.

However, within administration, certain line items are proposed to increase by a much greater percentage over the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. The line item "executive admin services" is proposed to increase by almost 42%, or $445,959, and "fiscal services" by almost 44%, or $842,995.

No line item in the instruction category is proposed to increase by more than 9.7%.

Increases in fiscal services are driven by a 24% increase in the compensation of directors, a 37% increase in compensation of professional supervisory personnel and a 62.8% increase in compensation to clerical staff, according to the budget.

Increases in executive administrative services are driven by Taylor's salary, which is almost 14% higher than that of his predecessor, and by moving the salaries of the School Board clerk and deputy clerk to that category from Human Resources and Board Services.

Across the entire budget, compensation of "professional supervisory personnel" — which includes the new position of chief of staff, occupied by Jon Russell — is up 11%; and compensation of directors is up 5.6%.