At the Stafford School Board meeting on Tuesday, teachers and a student from Brooke Point High School expressed their disappointment with the recent removal of principal Tim Roberts.

"I cannot wrap my head around the decision to remove Tim Roberts," said Trenna Mason, a business teacher at the high school. "I don’t know what data could possibly validate this decision. I don't know who ultimately made this decision. I do know that it wasn't someone who has considered thoughtfully the culture at Brooke Point and the leadership qualities required to navigate through our unique challenges — qualities Tim Roberts has in spades."

Thomas Nichols, the division's chief of schools and executive director of high school leadership, informed staff at a meeting late last month that Roberts would not return as principal next school year.

In a March 29 email to staff that was shared with the Free Lance–Star, Nichols said Roberts had "announced his plans to not return next school year as the principal."

However, according to school division spokesman Hunter Berry, Roberts was "reassigned."

"Stafford County Public Schools routinely reassigns staff to better meet the needs of the school division. We look forward to Mr. Roberts's continued work with Stafford Schools," Berry wrote in a March 30 email to The Free Lance–Star.

Roberts has been principal of Brooke Point for four years and served as assistant principal and principal intern at the school before that. Prior to becoming an administrator, he was a special education teacher in Stafford for seven years.

Division superintendent Thomas Taylor addressed Roberts's removal in a March 29 email to staff that was shared with The Free Lance–Star.

He thanked those who had reached out to him to advocate for Roberts.

"I know that several folks are emotional about the principal change at your school for next year," Taylor wrote. "As I'm sure you can understand, I can't and won't share the details of any personnel issue or decision. However, I will share that decisions about leadership changes are not made lightly."

Three teachers and one student, a senior, spoke about Roberts during public comments at Tuesday's School Board meeting. Their words were met with applause from others in attendance.

Mason said staff was "dumbfounded" when they received Nichols's email asking them to fill out a survey indicating the qualities they would like to see in a new principal.

"We want the qualities that we had [in Roberts]," she said, describing his calm demeanor and sense of humor.

"[His dismissal] is evidence that you can be an amazing, hard-working human being who is ethical and good at your job, but still be undervalued and disposed of," Mason continued.

Biology teacher Todd McGee said Roberts has been an "exceptional leader" who is always seeking input from staff and students and has shown "unwavering dedication to the success of our students."

English teacher Bradley Elmore said Roberts is "one of the most honest people I have ever had the pleasure of knowing."

"Whenever there's an issue, he does not blame others, but bears the burden of finding a solution on himself and his team," Elmore said.

Senior Christopher Rogers said Roberts has been "a beloved principal" who has been "an integral part" of his high school career.

He said he felt seen and respected when Roberts took the time to talk with him about playing the trumpet in the school band.

"His interest was never insincere," Rogers said.

Taylor did not specifically address Roberts's removal on Tuesday, but during superintendent comments, he thanked the community members who spoke.

"It takes courage to speak about something that displeases you," he said. "There are a lot of issues that we are working through. I appreciate the manner and the presence this evening."