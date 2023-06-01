Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools Superintendent Mark Taylor ordered 14 titles be banned from school libraries in March. In total, 108 books were taken off the shelves.

“More Happy than Not” by Adam Silvera was the title with the most copies in school libraries, according to a March 28 inventory, which The Free Lance–Star received last week as the result of a request made in March under the Freedom of Information Act.

There were 22 copies of Silvera’s book across all five high school libraries.

The Massaponax High School library possessed the division’s only copy of “Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen, and the only copy of “Dime” by E.R. Frank was at the Riverbend High School library.

There were two copies of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” — one at Massaponax and one at Riverbend.

There were also just two copies of “Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult, at Massaponax and Spotsylvania high schools.

All five libraries owned copies of “Beloved,” also by Morrison, for a total of eight copies across the division.

Of the 14 titles that Taylor ordered removed from school libraries because they contain “sexually explicit” content, five were found at all five high school libraries.

In his March 28 memo ordering the books to be removed, Taylor directed all copies to be delivered to his office by 4 p.m. March 31 and recommended that they be declared “surplus property” and donated to the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.

CRRL director Martha Hutzel said Wednesday that, “As far as we can determine, we have not received any of the titles in question from Spotsylvania County Public Schools.”

The county continues to field book challenges, most of them initiated by one parent.

According to School Board regulation IIA-R, which governs the selection and review of instructional materials, the challenge process begins with a complainant filing a form with the school principal requesting reconsideration.

The principal then has 15 days to assemble an ad hoc review committee which reads the challenged book and makes a recommendation about whether or not it should stay in school libraries or be removed.

The regulation gives individual high school principals the discretion to keep books on the shelves or remove them during the challenge process.

However, school system Chief of Staff Jon Russell in an April 6 email directed principals to “pull any challenged books from the shelves” before they have been reviewed by the ad hoc committee.

In an April 4 email responding to the parent’s challenge of “Trans+: Love, Sex, Romance, and Being You” by Kathryn Gonzales and Karen Rayne, Russell told Courtland High School principal Clifton Conway that “we would like the book turned over to central office.”

“Let me know how soon we can pick it up,” Russell wrote in the email, which The Free Lance–Star obtained through a FOIA request.

The American Psychological Association describes “Trans+,” which is written by a doctor of educational psychology, as a “groundbreaking all-inclusive, uncensored, must-have guide for teens who are living in this world, who identify as transgender, nonbinary, gender non-conforming, gender fluid, or are questioning their gender identity or how they express themselves, and for their cis-allies and advocates.”

The School Board earlier in May approved adding Virginia Code definitions of “sexually explicit content” to the regulations governing the selection and review of instructional material.

According to the regulations, the review committee must check all challenged material for this content.

In a message to the school community posted on the division’s website last week, Taylor indicated that more changes will be coming to policies and regulations around library materials.

“The inclusion of sexually explicit content is not the only basis upon which materials may be contested,” Taylor wrote. “We must clarify, modernize and maintain other pathways for challenges in our policy.”

He continued, “SCPS must reconsider how materials come to be included in our school libraries. We must create a process whereby sexually explicit materials will be identified and parental notification and opt-in or opt-out will be provided before new items are added to our collections.

To these good ends, we will be bringing together a working group very soon to develop the next layer of improvements to our policy,” Taylor added.