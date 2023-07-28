A four-day jury trial in the felony case against former Spotsylvania School Board Chair Kirk Twigg, which was scheduled to begin Aug. 7, has been delayed due to the unavailability of a witness.

Twigg was indicted by a Spotsylvania Grand Jury in February and charged with one felony count of forgery and one misdemeanor count of tampering with public records. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in March and the jury trial was scheduled.

The charges stem from a Sept. 21, 2022, school board meeting during which Twigg is alleged to have altered a contract for interim superintendent Kelly Guempel, doubling the amount of his monthly stipend, after it had been approved by the board.

The witness who is unavailable is Bradford King, an attorney with Richmond-based firm Sands Anderson, who represented the school board from January through mid-September of last year, when he resigned.

On July 6, King filed a motion to intervene and an objection to the issuance of a subpoena requiring him to testify at the trial.

According to exhibits attached to the motion, King was contacted on June 26 by Twigg’s attorney, Jeffrey Mangeno, requesting a meeting and indicating his intent to subpoena King.

“My review of discovery and information independently gathered from my client indicates that you have information that will aid in my client’s defense and therefore I anticipate, absent your consent, seeking leave from the Court to issue a witness subpoena upon you,” Mangeno wrote.

In his motion objecting to the subpoena, King’s lawyer, Cullen Seltzer, argued that King’s testimony would violate attorney–client privilege. He stated that in lieu of appearing as a witness, King would agree to prepare an affidavit, but that he had not received a draft of the affidavit by the time he filed the motion.

Seltzer also stated King would not be available to appear at the August trial due to a previously scheduled vacation.

There was a hearing on July 20 on King’s objection, at which the court approved the subpoena request for King, prosecuting attorney James Hingeley told The Free Lance–Star in an email this week.

Hingeley, who serves as the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Albemarle County, will be in Spotsylvania Circuit Court on Aug. 7 to argue motions to dismiss the case filed by Twigg’s lawyer, Mangeno, in July.

The motion to dismiss argues that even if Twigg did alter Guempel’s contract, the actions “do not constitute forgery of a public document under Virginia law.”

In his response, Hingeley argues “the facts asserted establish that Kirk Twigg materially altered a public record such that it is no longer what it purports to be and constitutes the forgery of a public record in violation of 18.2-168 of the Code of Virginia.”

Twigg is running for a third term on the Spotsylvania School Board representing the Livingston District. He is being challenged by Megan Jackson, a mother of four students in Spotsylvania schools.