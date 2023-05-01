Parents of students in grades K–12 can apply now for grants of $1,500 — or $3,000, in some cases — from the Virginia Department of Education to pay for tutoring in English, math, science, history and foreign languages.

The VDOE began accepting applications for the K–12 Learning Acceleration Grants on Monday, the department announced in a press release.

A total of $30 million in grant money is available through the program, which was established by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to help address the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on learning, according to the release.

"I encourage every parent to take advantage of free tutoring to support their child," Lisa Coons, state superintendent of public instruction, said in the press release.

The $1,500 grants are open to parents of any public, private or home school student in grade K–12 in Virginia. Families with incomes at 300% or less of the federal poverty level may qualify for grants of $3,000.

The grant money can be used for in-person, online and hybrid tutoring in one-on-one or group settings.

It can also be used for support services such as speech therapy or reading intervention, and parents of students with disabilities can use up to $750 for the purchase of assistive technologies specified in their child’s Individualized Education Plan or 504 Plan.

To apply for a grant — or to apply to provide tutoring services — visit doe.virginia.gov/parents-students/for-parents/k-12-learning-acceleration-grants.