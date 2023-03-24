Spotsylvania County School Board member Kirk Twigg pleaded not guilty to a charge of felony forgery during his arraignment Friday morning in Spotsylvania Circuit Court.

Twigg's attorney, Jeffrey Mangeno, requested a four-day jury trial, which Judge Ricardo Rigual scheduled to begin August 7.

Twigg was indicted by a grand jury last month and charged with forgery of a public record, a Class 4 felony that carries a potential prison sentence of two to 10 years. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly destroying or tampering with a public record.

The charges stem from a June 21, 2022, incident involving the contract for then-interim school division superintendent Kelly Guempel. Twigg was School Board Chair at the time.

The case is being prosecuted by Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley.