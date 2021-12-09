U.Va., Germanna make it simpler to finish a bachelor’s degree online

She called College Everywhere “a product of bold thinking at Germanna.” Germanna’s innovative program enables students to graduate in one year with a two-year degree by taking one accelerated course at a time.

Under the new partnership, students in Germanna’s College Everywhere students can apply for early admission to U.Va.’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies, provided they meet academic requirements. U.Va. will waive the application fee for students who opt for early admission.

“This agreement makes it easier for Germanna Community College students to earn a full bachelor’s degree online from the University of Virginia,” said Alex Hernandez, dean of U.Va.’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies and the university’s vice provost of online learning. “We are thrilled to give Germanna students a new, accessible path to a U.Va. degree.”

Also, each year, U.Va. will award three Dean’s Scholarships of up to $2,500 to students who enroll through the partnership—two scholarships each fall and one each spring.