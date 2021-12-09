U.Va., Germanna make it simpler to finish a bachelor’s degree online

Germanna Community College and the University of Virginia have partnered to make it easier for students to earn an associate’s and a bachelor’s degree online, they announced Wednesday.
Qualified students who complete Germanna’s College Everywhere program will gain early admission to U.Va.’s online Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies or Bachelor of Healthcare Management programs, which are designed for working adults and part-time students, Germanna and U.Va. officials said in a statement.
Students applying for the fall 2022 semester who meet the early-admission requirements are eligible.
The U.Va.–Germanna agreement will give Germanna students “the opportunity to enter one of the best universities in the country,” Germanna President Janet Gullickson said.
“By signing this agreement, Germanna and U.Va. will encourage student achievement, increase bachelor degree completion rates and improve access and equity by facilitating the transferability of college credits and creating a streamlined transition from an associate degree to a bachelor degree,” Gullickson said.
She called College Everywhere “a product of bold thinking at Germanna.” Germanna’s innovative program enables students to graduate in one year with a two-year degree by taking one accelerated course at a time.
Under the new partnership, students in Germanna’s College Everywhere students can apply for early admission to U.Va.’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies, provided they meet academic requirements. U.Va. will waive the application fee for students who opt for early admission.
“This agreement makes it easier for Germanna Community College students to earn a full bachelor’s degree online from the University of Virginia,” said Alex Hernandez, dean of U.Va.’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies and the university’s vice provost of online learning. “We are thrilled to give Germanna students a new, accessible path to a U.Va. degree.”
Also, each year, U.Va. will award three Dean’s Scholarships of up to $2,500 to students who enroll through the partnership—two scholarships each fall and one each spring.
On Wednesday afternoon, Gullickson and Hernandez took part in a signing ceremony for the agreement at Germanna’s Fredericksburg Area Campus in Spotsylvania County.
About 80 percent of community college students nationwide intend to get a bachelor’s degree, but only about 30 percent succeed in transferring to a four-year institution, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.
The Germanna–U.Va. agreement aims to make transferring to U.Va. simpler for Germanna students who wish to continue learning online.
Designed only for online students, the agreement doesn’t change other transfer processes, such as for Germanna students who want to transfer to U.Va.’s residential programs, a college official said.
U.Va.’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies helps working adults finish their degrees and advance their careers. It offers online and in-person programs including bachelor’s-degree completion programs, professional certificates, a master’s in public safety, and other career accelerators.
The school said it brings high-quality, accessible and affordable education to working adults across the country.
Germanna has about 13,000 students, including those in degree programs and workforce training.
