The fifth graders all had their heads down on their desks — but not because they were in trouble.

With one ear pressed to the desk and their hands covering the exposed ear, they were listening to Melissa Wells, a professor in the College of Education at the University of Mary Washington, pluck the strings of a monochord, an instrument that originated in ancient Greece.

Wells was demonstrating how sound waves travel faster through solid matter than through liquid or gas.

Later, the students, who were visiting from Stafford County's Hartwood Elementary School, would choreograph dances to show how sound is energy transferred through vibrations, how the speed of the vibrations affects pitch and how matter affects how quickly or slowly sound waves travel.

"They're learning without knowing they're learning," said Brian Raska, principal of Hartwood Elementary.

Since last fall, UMW'S College of Education has opened the doors of its newly renovated home in Seacobeck Hall to just under 500 fifth graders from Stafford and Spotsylvania County public schools for STEAM — an acronym for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics — field trips.

The students visit the COE's maker space, where they can use technology and tools to practice creative problem solving, and receive STEAM-based lessons from COE faculty and teachers-in-training in the school's model classrooms.

The field trips are offered at no cost to the schools, aside from the cost of transportation, which Raska said was covered by the school so that no fees were passed along to the students.

Kristina Peck, the COE's director of clinical experiences and partnerships, said the college began offering the field trips in the fall after bringing in a group of teachers for a professional learning experience in the maker space over the summer.

"All the teachers said they would love for their students to be able to access something like this," Peck said.

Many schools have been working to improve science achievement scores since the pandemic, Peck said, and the field trips provide students with enrichment in that subject.

They also bring learning experiences to COE students, she said.

"It's a matter of equity," Pecks aid. "Some UMW students struggle with having no transportation to get to area schools for their clinical hours. This gives them a chance to get those hours on campus."

When more than one or two classes visit at one time, COE faculty enlist partners, Peck said. In December, scientists and engineers from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren brought in robots used in military missions for a presentation on the evolution of robotics, and faculty from the UMW departments of chemistry, biology and physics have also assisted.

Word of the field trip opportunity has spread among area schools, Peck said.

Since the fall, 477 students have visited COE from Spotsylvania County and Stafford schools.

Spotsylvania sent all elementary and middle school students in its Rising Scholars program — which works to offer gifted services to traditionally underrepresented student groups — as well as 25 students from the county's REACH program for young adults with intellectual disabilities, Peck said.

COE is working to schedule future field trips for Fredericksburg and Northumberland County public schools.

Hartwood Elementary is in the process of sending all enrolled fifth graders on field trips to COE, Raska said.

Hartwood has a school-wide vision for integrating the arts into all subjects, he said, and the experiences offered by the COE facility, faculty and students support that vision.

"It takes work for our teachers to do that," Raska said. "They have to think about themes and tie those to experiences. So it is great to have this opportunity to support both our teachers and our students.

[What they're doing here] makes learning come to life," he added.