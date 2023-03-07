The University of Mary Washington and Germanna Community College are among 13 institutions to receive planning grants from the state to support the development of lab schools.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced the grants Tuesday.

"Restoring excellence in the commonwealth’s education system has been a top priority of this administration since day one,” Youngkin said in a press release. “By fostering partnerships between our top-ranked education institutions and Virginia’s most critical employers, we are preparing our young people to graduate workforce or college ready.”

Lab schools are public, nonreligious schools established by public institutions of higher education to "stimulate the development of innovative education programs" for students in preschool through grade 12, according to the press release.

The General Assembly in 2022 approved spending $100 million to support the development of lab schools in the state. Of that, $5 million is available to provide planning grants of up to $200,000 to institutions that are interested in establishing a lab school.

UMW is proposing a computer and data science high school focused on preparing students for college, career opportunities and teaching.

Germanna is proposing the Piedmont Regional Pathway to Teaching, a pre-K through grade 12 school meant to streamline the education and licensure process for future teachers. It would provide students with work-based learning opportunities and a route to placement in a teaching position within two years of graduation from high school, according to the press release.

Old Dominion University, Old Dominion University–Chesapeake, Norfolk State University, Virginia Union University, the University of Lynchburg, the University of Virginia, Emory and Henry College, Virginia Commonwealth University, Eastern Shore Community College, George Mason University and Mountain Gateway Community College will also receive planning grants.

The Virginia Department of Education is reviewing three more planning grant applications and two lab school launch applications.

More information about lab schools is available on the VDOE's website.