The University of Mary Washington's College of Business has a new permanent leader in Filiz Tabac, who will start in her new position July 10, the university announced in a press release last week.

Tabac is joining UMW from the College of Business and Economics at Towson University, where she's been a faculty member, a graduate program director, a department chair and, most recently, acting associate dean.

She is succeeding interim dean Ken Machande.

Tabac said she was attracted to UMW after reading the university's statement of values, which are summed up in the acronym ASPIRE: accountability, scholarship, personal and institutional integrity, inclusive excellence, respect and civility, and engagement.

“When you, as an academic, are perfectly aligned with the values of a school, that’s really priceless,” Tabak said in the press release.

Tabak is a first-generation college student who earned a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering and a master's degree in marine physics and chemistry.

After working for Henkel, a large multinational corporation, Tabak went on to earn an MBA from Bogazici University in Turkey and then a Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University.

“I am excited about Dr. Tabak joining our leadership team,” said UMW provost Tim O’Donnell in the press release. “She believes in our mission, is enthusiastic about our future, understands the important work that lies ahead and brings a range of knowledge, experience and a competitive drive that will benefit both the College and the larger University.”