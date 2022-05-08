UMW holds 111th commencement ceremony

Sheila Shadmand, the University of Mary Washington’s 2022 commencement guest speaker, had a message for the graduates gathered on Ball Circle on Saturday morning.

“All those people that you look at today that you think have their whole act together and know what they’re doing—they are winging it,” said Shadmand, a 1995 graduate of UMW and an international anti-corruption lawyer. “The actual truth is that none of us know what we’re doing. We’re all just winging it. It’s just that as you get older, you realize that everyone else around you is also winging it.”

Shadmand assured the graduates that their path to success would probably be “crooked and filled with massive bumps and dips,” but she offered some tips that she said will help them on their way—be open and explore the unknown; find ways to be confident; smile and be kind; and connect with others, especially those with different beliefs.

She said the experience of living through the pandemic is something that every human being now shares and that it can be used to build connections.

“Probably for the first time in recorded history, you have something in common with every single human being on this planet,” Shadmand said. “So make that an equalizer.”

Connection and togetherness were themes of this year’s commencement ceremony, the first to be held at the traditional Ball Circle location since May 2019.

“There is simply no better place to be than at commencement on Ball Circle and it’s sad to me that I cannot be there with you to enjoy it all,” said UMW president Troy Paino, who recorded his message in advance as he was attending his daughter’s college graduation in another state on Saturday.

Paino said that every graduating class deserves a special ceremony, “but I do not think there is another class that deserves it more than the class of 2022.”

“[You have] sacrificed much of your college experience to keep our community safe,” Paino said. “We all lost some of the collective experience that gives our lives meaning for the past two years, but you have lost much of what defines the Mary Washington experience: togetherness. But not today.”

“You have earned this moment and our entire community needs this moment,” he continued.

Students getting ready to graduate on Saturday said connections made at UMW, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, had given them confidence in their futures.

“This school has prepared me for so much of it,” said Ivelisse Maddalena, a U.S. Army veteran and first-generation college graduate, of becoming a public school earth science teacher.

Maddalena graduated Saturday with a degree in environmental science. She will return to the College of Education next year to complete her master’s degree and will also be interning at Brooke Point High School in Stafford.

“Because of the relationships I’ve built here with the staff of the College of Education, I know I can just reach out to someone or message someone if I need help,” Maddalena said.

For Zoey Lutterbie, who grew up in southern Stafford, attending college in her hometown allowed her to keep her connections with her family and forge new ones with UMW staff and fellow students.

Lutterbie is graduating in three years, meaning that thanks to the pandemic, she has experienced only one “normal” year of college.

“[The pandemic] made things harder, but we’re all stronger for having gone through it,” said Luttherbie, who will start a job at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren this summer.

Paige Marino, who is graduating with a double major in business and communication, said UMW “did a good job” supporting students through the pandemic.

“It’s been an interesting few years, but I definitely feel like there was a lot of growing, even more so than in traditional college,” she said.

UMW conferred undergraduate and graduate degrees to 1,163 students during its 111th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, including three Master of Geospatial Analysis degrees, 34 Master of Business Administration degrees, 62 Master of Education degrees, 47 Master of Science in Elementary Education degrees, 430 Bachelor of Arts degrees, 492 Bachelor of Science degrees, 40 Bachelor of Liberal Studies degrees and 55 Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees.

