University of Mary Washington president Troy Paino has been selected to receive a national award from NASPA, an association of higher education student affairs professionals.

Paino is the recipient of NASPA's 2023 President's Award, which is the organization's highest honor and is given to a university leader who demonstrates sustained dedication to student well-being and support for student affairs staff and initiatives.

“He is, above all, a student-centered leader,” UMW Vice President for Student Affairs Juliette Landphair wrote in the nominating letter she submitted for Paino.

Paino, who has been UMW president since 2016, is known on campus for his commitment to seeking student input and understanding diverse perspectives.

He and his wife host regular dinners for students at Brompton, the UMW president's residence.

"Paino has promoted the values of service, community and civic engagement and prioritized immersing students in applied, impactful learning experiences," wrote Amy Jessee, executive director for university communications, in a press release about the award. "He is deeply committed to UMW’s public liberal arts and sciences mission of providing academic excellence and social uplift."

Paino will be recognized as NASPA's 2023 President's Award recipient at the organization's annual conference in April.