Fiscal year 2023 was the most successful fundraising year to date for the University of Mary Washington.

The university raised a total of $21.3 million over the fiscal year that ended June 30 — more than triple the amount raised the previous year.

"We are so grateful to the many new and longtime supporters across the UMW community, and I am thrilled to thank them all for our most successful fiscal year ever,” said Troy Paino, UMW president, in a press release issued by the university last week. “Our alumni, friends, families, students, faculty, and staff give generously and invest in this institution. These funds will be a critical piece of our ongoing efforts to recruit, retain, and graduate successful Mary Washington students.”

Support came from 4,829 private donors, half of them alumni. The gifts benefited 301 areas across the university, including academics, arts, athletics, service and leadership initiatives, career services and cultural programs.

A "transformational" $30 million gift from 1959 graduate Irene Rodgers added to the total. Rodgers passed away in July of 2022, leaving the largest donation in UMW's 100-plus year history.

Her gift, which will be paid out over several years, benefits the university's undergraduate research program in the sciences, and creates four new Alvey Scholarships in addition to the eight Rodgers already established.

Alvey Scholarships cover full tuition and board for up to four years for out-of-state students.

The university awarded 790 scholarships for fiscal year 2023, totaling more than $2.1 million, according to the press release. The scholarships benefited 550 students. Fifteen were given for the first time in fiscal year 2023.