UMW, Stafford County schools awarded planning grant for lab school

The University of Mary Washington and Stafford County Public Schools have been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Education to begin planning for a lab school to focus on computer and data science.

The grant will pay for "stakeholder engagement and planning, hiring an executive director, building organizational capacity and developing the curriculum" for the school, according to a press release from UMW announcing the grant.

UMW's Stafford campus would be the site of the new regional lab school, which would serve students in grades 9–12 from Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties, as well as Fredericksburg.

The school is anticipated to open in 2024 with 400 students selected by lottery, according to the press release. It will be focused on preparing students for college and for careers in the technology sector.

UMW provost Tim O'Donnell said all three of the university's colleges would support the operations of the school, "providing content experts from the College of Arts and Sciences and the College of Business to consult on the development of curricular resources and field experiences in partnership with the College of Education."

The school will function like a teaching hospital for students in UMW's College of Education.

“Our aim is to engage in teacher development within a school focused on improved student learning, joint engagement in teacher education, collaborative professional development, and contextualized inquiry,” said UMW College of Education dean Pete Kelly in the press release. “In addition to building foundational capacity for computer and data science fields, the school will provide a powerful context for exemplary teacher preparation in Virginia.”

The school will also draw on expertise from area economic development authorities and small businesses and will offer internships and mentoring programs.

Stafford school division superintendent Thomas Taylor said the division is looking forward to working with UMW to develop the lab school.

“One of our goals is to provide meaningful post-secondary outcomes for every student, ensuring that each is prepared for life after high school," Taylor said in the press release. "The award of this grant aligns perfectly with the desired outcome for our students."

The grant funding comes from $100 million appropriated this year by the General Assembly for the state's College Partnership Laboratory School fund.