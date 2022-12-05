UMW students deliver gift boxes to Fredericksburg City preschoolers

Students in Fredericksburg City Public Schools preschool programs received early holiday gifts on Monday, thanks to a longstanding partnership with the University of Mary Washington.

UMW's student-run service program COAR—which stands for Community Outreach and Resources—has for decades sponsored a holiday gift drive for Head Start and Virginia Preschool Initiative students in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania.

Student volunteers filled and wrapped 290 gift boxes this year, said Taylor Coleman, a UMW senior and COAR council leader. Ninety went to Spotsylvania and the rest were delivered to Fredericksburg's Walker-Grant Center this week.

Each box contained a winter hat, a pair of gloves, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a small toy, a coloring book and a box of crayons, Coleman said.

On Monday, Santa Claus handed out the personalized boxes to students in each preschool class, with the help of COAR volunteers dressed as elves.

After each child collected his or her gift and posed for a photo with Santa, the class counted to three and opened the gifts together.

There were excited cries of "a toothbrush!" and "Paw Patrol!" and "I got Play-Doh!"

"It's so fun to see how excited the children get over a small toy," said Khushi Constance, a UMW junior and COAR council member, as she watched the children open their presents.

Laura Dove has been director of the city's preschool programs for 10 years and was a teacher in the program before that. She said COAR has been conducting the gift drive for at least as long as she has been affiliated with the program.

"Watching that magic still happen every year never gets old," Dove said. "The longstanding community partnership with UMW has been wonderful."