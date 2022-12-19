UMW students' Fredericksburg Reads program aims to promote literacy in schools

Ansa Varughese, a fifth grader at Hugh Mercer Elementary in Fredericksburg, beamed as she clutched her copy of “The Doll People” by Ann M. Martin and Laura Godwin.

“This is the first book I ever got to keep,” said Ansa, who came to Fredericksburg this month from India via Saudi Arabia.

All third, fourth and fifth graders at both Hugh Mercer and Lafayette elementary schools—about 850 kids—got to take home a free book last week courtesy of Bookmobile Fredericksburg and its new Fredericksburg Reads program.

The program was developed by Hollis Cobb, Bookmobile founder and director, and fellow University of Mary Washington students Ian Cox, Dayna Woodward, Cole Gray and Kate McDaid for their nonprofit communications class.

“Our program is built around encouraging reading and writing in third to fifth grade,” Cobb said.

Cobb and the team visited classrooms at Hugh Mercer and Lafayette in November to introduce the program and hand out materials.

Students were challenged to read at home for 30 minutes per day and respond to a writing prompt or do some free writing for 18 days in a row.

They received journals to write in, a list of writing prompts and a reading card with circles to fill in for each of the 18 days.

On Dec. 14 and 15, one month after introducing the program, the Bookmobile and the Fredericksburg Reads team returned to the schools to celebrate its conclusion.

Students who completed the program received coupons for a free doughnut from Freddy Donuts—one of many community organizations and businesses that partner with the Bookmobile—and every student got to pick a free book and tour school division’s new community outreach bus, the Super Cat bus.

“This is another fine example of our outstanding and effective partnerships with the Bookmobile Fredericksburg, Hollis, UMW, and FCPS,” said Marci Catlett, division superintendent.

Cobb said he and the team conceived of Fredericksburg Reads as a way to inspire a love of reading and writing among students without adding more to teachers’ plates.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we know teachers have a challenging road ahead of them,” Cobb said. “We wanted to create something that could supplement what teachers are already doing.”

It was also important to the Fredericksburg Reads team to provide each student with a journal to take home.

“We wanted to be as equitable as possible, so providing those up front was important to us,” Cobb said. “Students can keep them and continue to use them even if they didn’t complete the program.”

To measure the program’s success, the team asked participating students whether they read or wrote outside of class before completing the program and whether they would continue to do so.

Cobb said 75% of students who participated in Fredericksburg Reads said they read outside of class before the program, and 87% said they are now inspired to continue reading on their own.

Just over half of the students said they wrote outside of class before participating in the program, and 76% said they will continue.

One hundred percent of students reported that, after completing the program, they think that reading and writing are important.

Cobb said the goal is to extend Fredericksburg Reads to more individual schools or school districts in the Bookmobile’s coverage area, which includes Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties, as well as Fredericksburg.