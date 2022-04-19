UMW to host STEM Innovation Challenge at Dahlgren

The last weekend in April will see area high schoolers put their STEM skills to the test and compete for a $5,000 prize as part of the Innovation Challenge @ Dahlgren.

Public, private and governor's school students from Stafford and the Northern Neck are invited to participate in the début of the robotics-style competition, which will take place at University of Mary Washington's Dahlgren campus in King George County on April 29 and 30.

The goal of the competition, which is a partnership between UMW; the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division; MITRE Corporation; and the Fredericksburg Regional Military Affairs Council, is to highlight the need for STEM—science, technology, engineering and math—education to meet the future workforce demands.

“STEM education is more important than ever in the United States,” said NSWC Chief Technology Officer Jennifer Clift in a press release sent by UMW. “We need a workforce filled with critical thinkers and creative problem-solvers who are ready to tackle difficult challenges.”

During the competition, teams will build tiny, wheeled robots and program them to maneuver past obstacles on a mat and detect and act on a target.

Teams will be assigned mentors from STEM professions.

Organizers hope will the event will grow to involve college students and small businesses from across the country.

The community is invited to watch the competition on April 29 and 30 and the event will also be livestreamed at umw.edu/innovationchallenge.

