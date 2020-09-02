UMW will continue with plans for in-person opening

The University of Mary Washington plans to begin in-person learning later this month, President Troy Paino announced in a video released Tuesday.
“Limited” in-person classes will begin Sept. 14 and students will be able to move into residence halls beginning Sept. 10.
On Aug. 13, the university announced it would delay the start of in-person classes for three weeks. The fall 2020 semester began Aug. 24 with all classes conducted remotely.
The decision at that time was based on a national and statewide increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, a decrease in testing availability and a lengthening return time on test results.
Since then, Virginia higher education institutions that opened in-person have announced increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases—more than 550, the Richmond Times–Dispatch reported in late August.
Virginia Commonwealth University added more beds to the 50 it had reserved for isolation after a cluster of 44 COVID-19 cases was discovered in the athletics department less than two weeks after the fall semester began.
James Madison University announced Tuesday it is halting in-person instruction for at least the rest of the month as the campus deals with a “rapid increase” in the number of coronavirus cases, the school’s president announced.
Students there are being asked to return home by Monday.
Paino said the decision to begin in-person classes at UMW was “painstaking” and involved conferring with medical experts, parents and colleagues.
He said August showed a slight but steady dip in the statewide number of positive cases and that he feels confident in the UMW community’s commitment to “make sacrifices for the greater good” by following social distancing and masking guidelines.
Paino said he believes the university can avoid “super-spreader” events because of its small size, and added that Fredericksburg will assist in an effort to discourage large off-campus student gatherings and parties.
According to the university, residence halls have been reconfigured to reduce occupancy.
Most classes will still be held completely online. About a quarter of classes will be delivered in a hybrid format, combining both in-person and online learning, and only 15 percent of classes will be taught completely in-person.
Negative trends in health data, a lack of available hospital beds and a “broad-based breakdown” in adherence to social distancing guidelines would trigger a return to remote learning, Paino said.
