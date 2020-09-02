UMW will continue with plans for in-person opening

The University of Mary Washington plans to begin in-person learning later this month, President Troy Paino announced in a video released Tuesday.

“Limited” in-person classes will begin Sept. 14 and students will be able to move into residence halls beginning Sept. 10.

On Aug. 13, the university announced it would delay the start of in-person classes for three weeks. The fall 2020 semester began Aug. 24 with all classes conducted remotely.

The decision at that time was based on a national and statewide increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases, a decrease in testing availability and a lengthening return time on test results.

Since then, Virginia higher education institutions that opened in-person have announced increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases—more than 550, the Richmond Times–Dispatch reported in late August.

Virginia Commonwealth University added more beds to the 50 it had reserved for isolation after a cluster of 44 COVID-19 cases was discovered in the athletics department less than two weeks after the fall semester began.