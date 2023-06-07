Fredericksburg City Public School students improved their performance in 26 subjects and maintained their performance in four more, according to unadjusted scores from the standards-of-learning tests taken last month.

Lori Bridi, the school division’s chief academic officer, presented information about the unadjusted SOL scores to the School Board on Monday night.

Unadjusted scores include scores from all tests taken this spring, minus failing retakes and initial failing scores if the student passes the retake.

The Virginia Department of Education permits elementary and middle school students who fail their spring SOL tests by a narrow margin to retake the test before the end of the school year.

Matt Hurt, a data analyst and director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program — a consortium of Virginia public school divisions working collaboratively to improve student achievement on the state assessments — said unadjusted scores are “probably the more honest way to portray the data.”

He said school divisions apply several significant adjustments to their SOL scores before they are used by the VDOE for accountability purposes.

“Adjusted scores will make things look better in every instance,” Hurt said.

According to the unadjusted data, students at Hugh Mercer Elementary improved their scores on the Grades 3, 4 and 5 math tests, the Virginia Studies test and the Grade 5 science test.

Scores on the Grades 3 and 5 math tests and the Virginia Studies test improved by more than 10 percentage points, Bridi said.

Hugh Mercer students also maintained their scores on the Grade 3 and 4 reading tests.

Lafayette Elementary School students improved their scores in Grade 3 and 4 math, Grade 3 reading — by more than 10 percentage points — and Virginia Studies, and maintained scores in Grade 3 reading and Grade 5 math.

Walker–Grant Middle School students improved their scores in Grade 6 reading and math; Grade 7 reading and math; civics; Grade 8 reading, writing and science; algebra I; and world geography.

Middle school students maintained their performance on the Grade 8 math and geometry tests.

James Monroe High School students improved their scores by more than 10 percentage points on the end-of-course writing test, Algebra I and II, Geometry I, Virginia/U.S. History and Earth Science, and also improved in Biology, while maintaining their scores on the end-of-course reading test and in World History I and II.

The only test scores that decreased were Grade 5 reading at Hugh Mercer, Grade 5 reading and science at Lafayette, and Chemistry at James Monroe High School — which Bridi said was only taken by six students.

School Board Chair Jennifer Boyd asked if the decreases at the elementary school level continue to reflect pandemic-related learning loss.

Bridi said it’s hard to tell at this point. She said further analysis about how different student groups performed on the assessments and exactly how much growth the scores reflect will be presented in July or August.

On Tuesday, Bridi said the division is “very pleased” with the raw SOL scores.

“Faculty, students and staff have worked hard to raise student achievement, and this is reflected in these improved baseline rates,” she told the Free Lance–Star. “Each school in FCPS is proud to see improvements, especially in the 14 areas that showed double-digit increases.”