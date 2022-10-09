University of Mary Washington announces new theater complex

The University of Mary Washington on Wednesday unveiled design plans for a new theater complex that will be a home for students in the theater and dance programs and connect the campus and the community in a meaningful way.

The new building, which will be located at the corner of William Street and Sunken Road, is "an opportunity to transform campus in a real positive and exciting way," UMW president Troy Paino said during a virtual unveiling of the plans via Zoom last week.

"This project brings life to this side of campus and reaches out into the city of Fredericksburg in a meaningful way," he said.

The new building will include a 300-seat theater, a 150-seat studio theater and two large dance studios, as well as storage and administrative and learning spaces.

The university contracted with Commonwealth Architects and HGA Architects & Engineers to develop the plans for the new building, starting from the inside out.

The buildings that currently house UMW's fine and performing arts programs, Pollard, Melchers and duPont halls, were built 70 years ago when UMW was an all-female school with an enrollment of about 1,000. They are no longer adequate for the needs of a co-ed campus of close to 4,000, Paino said.

They also are not accessible to people with disabilities.

"As they currently sit, there is no accessibility," Paino said. "Students, staff and guests with disabilities must enter form the back and there is no dignity in that, especially with public-facing buildings."

Therefore, the $117 million project—which was funded by the General Assembly in the state budget for 2022–23—includes the renovation of Pollard, Melchers and duPont, which will continue to house the art, art history and music programs in safer and more adequate space.

Paino said that the fine and performing arts at UMW have been important to students throughout the years, even those who weren't majoring in those disciplines.

"We know that smart, well-rounded students are interested in the fine and performing arts even if that is not their primary area of study," he said. "Students love to play their instruments or sing in a choir or perform in the theater or work on a theater production. And we know that we can recruit students who are interested in participating in those things."

The new theater arts building at William and Sunken will replace two aging dormitories, Marshall and Russell halls, that sit at that location.

Paino said that climbing the hill from those residences up to the rest of campus is equivalent to mounting a five-story building and poses challenges for those with physical disabilities.

The new theater will be built back into this hill with extensive open green space in front, leading to the main entrance from the corner of William and Sunken.

The community will be able to see from the location into campus in a way that is not possible now, Paino said.

Campus Walk will also be extended down from the Bell Tower, through the new theater and out to the community as part of the project, he said.

Paino said the university understands that many alumni who lived in Russell and Marshall halls, which will be demolished as part of the project, have fond memories of those residences.

"We know this was important part of your experience and we are planning several ways to commemorate those buildings," he said.

The new theater and renovation of duPont, Melchers and Pollard are scheduled for completion in 2024.

Paino stressed that while plans for the "meat" of the new theater building are fixed—since it's been designed from the inside out—the exterior plans are still conceptual.