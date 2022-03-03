University of Mary Washington grad students help fill teacher shortage

This spring, graduate students in the University of Mary Washington’s College of Education are gaining valuable teaching experience heading up their own classrooms, in addition to filling vacant teaching positions at area schools.

Twenty UMW students are receiving paychecks for taking full-time positions in Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford public schools through a pilot apprenticeship program launched last year to assist schools dealing with teacher shortages.

“We were able to fill four vacancies at Falmouth Elementary School with apprentice teachers,” said Theresa Aberg, supervisor of human resources for Stafford County Public Schools.

Falmouth had an unfilled art teacher position at the beginning of this school year and two other teachers resigned mid-year, Aberg said.

Aberg said the partnership allows the schools to hire the next best thing to a licensed, qualified teacher.

“It’s as close as you’re going to get to a highly qualified teacher without actually being a highly qualified teacher,” she said. “These students have had all the coursework and preparation and are just minus one semester. So it’s really beneficial for our students.”

Participation in the program has also helped with recruitment, Aberg said.

Stafford hired five elementary apprentice teachers through the UMW program last year and all five retained their positions this year, she said.

Stafford filled a total of 10 vacant teaching positions with UMW apprentice teachers this spring.

Spotsylvania hired eight apprentice teachers—six at the elementary level and two at the secondary level—and Hugh Mercer Elementary School in Fredericksburg hired two, one first grade teacher and one fifth grade teacher.

“We had a teacher come out of retirement to fill the fifth grade position for half the year,” said Sue Keffer, director of human resources for Fredericksburg City Public Schools. “There definitely is a teacher shortage.”

Keffer said Fredericksburg’s school system was looking for more ways to partner with UMW.

“We know the College of Education is providing excellent teachers, so we wanted to see if would be a good fit,” she said.

One of the teacher apprentices the division hired this spring went through Fredericksburg schools herself, Keffer said. The hope is that the apprenticeship program will help encourage graduating teachers to stay local to the area, she said.

All of the apprentice teachers have an assigned mentor teacher in their school, as well as a sponsor through the College of Education.

Tristin Fidler, supervisor of teacher quality for Fredericksburg schools, said that support from a mentor is crucial for teacher retention—which the city School Board has identified as its top goal for the new fiscal year that starts July 1.

“It was a hard job before the pandemic,” Fidler said. “Teachers have had to fill lots of roles. I think people didn’t quite realize how hard their job is. Feeling appreciated and supported and valued is key to keeping teachers in the job.”

Chloe Wade was hired to fill the vacant art position at Falmouth Elementary in Stafford. She spent a week shadowing the long-term substitute who had been in the position and then took over, planning daily lessons for hundreds of students ages 5–11.

She said being in charge of her own classroom has been a challenge, but that she is getting more comfortable every day and that the joy she sees in her students when they learn something new is the best part of her day.

“Today, I was showing them watercolor techniques and their minds were just blown,” Wade said. “It makes me happy when I see kids light up when they are doing or learning something new.”

