Virginia college students are graduating with more than $30,000 of debt

College students in Virginia are graduating with an average student loan debt of $30,688, according to a new report by LendEDU.

The report ranks U.S. states and higher education institutions according to the amount of average debt by borrower, in order from least to most.

Virginia is ranked No. 34 out of 50 states and the District of Colombia.

Statewide, the University of Mary Washington ranks fifth out of 15 colleges and universities included in LendEDU's report.

UMW students graduating in 2019 left school with an average debt of $31,157. The average private student loan debt was $36,990 and the average federal student loan debt was $22,175.

Fifty-six percent of 2019 UMW graduates had student loan debt, the report found.

While the average amount of student loan debt increased statewide by 1 percent over 2018, UMW's average student loan debt decreased about 5 percent.

Liberty University came first in LendEDU's ranking as the Virginia higher education institution with the least amount of student loan debt—an average of $20,876 per borrower—followed by Virginia State University, The College of William and Mary and Longwood University.