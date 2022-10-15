Virginia Department of Education leadership was involved in Spotsylvania's superintendent search

In its efforts to hire Mark Taylor as superintendent, the Spotsylvania School Board took the unusual step of engaging officials from the state Department of Education in the process.

Leadership at the Virginia Department of Education, including State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow, communicated with Spotsylvania School Board members throughout the hiring process. Such involvement is uncommon, according to a recent former state secretary of education, three former Spotsylvania School Board members and the director of the Virginia Association of School Boards.

The school system's previous superintendent, Scott Baker, was fired without cause during a closed session at a Jan. 10 School Board meeting.

Taylor will begin his appointment as superintendent Nov. 1. With an annual base salary of $245,000, he will be the second-highest-paid school division leader in the greater Fredericksburg region. While Taylor has served in administrative government roles, he has no prior education leadership experience.

The board's 4–3 decision to hire Taylor, who served as Spotsylvania County administrator from 2015–19 before taking the same position in Greene County, has caused contention on the School Board and among residents. Over the past several months, parents have expressed concerns over the selection process, Taylor’s lack of experience in education and his personal ties to the school board chairman.

Critics of Taylor's selection also have pointed to controversial social media posts made to a profile appearing to belong to Taylor. Members of the Virginia Board of Education referred to these posts, which one member described as racially and socially insensitive, when discussing whether Taylor would be granted a superintendent's license.

The board ultimately voted 6–2 in favor of licensure, though several who voted to grant Taylor the license agreed that the posts, if legitimate, would have disqualified him from a leadership position if they had been doing the hiring.

Taylor suggested during an interview with ABC7 last month that the social media posts were the result of his profile being hacked.

Last week, two county residents, Jeffrey Glazer and Christina Ramos, filed a petition in Spotsylvania Circuit Court requesting “a temporary and permanent injunction against the hiring of Mark Taylor.” The petitioners are requesting a judicial review of the School Board’s decision.

Emails obtained by The Free Lance–Star from the state Department of Education through requests under the Freedom of Information Act show a senior adviser to Balow and Elizabeth Schultz, assistant superintendent of public instruction, were early points of contact for School Board members. That adviser, Jon Russell, is now the Spotsylvania school division's manager of executive communications.

Atif Qarni, former Virginia Secretary of Education, said it is "rare for [the] State Board of Education or VDOE to get involved" in the hiring of a local superintendent.

"The involvement usually happens when a school division has had a history of failing to meet State Standards of Accreditation, and VDOE gets involved to work out a memorandum of understanding with the local division to intervene in specific matters," Qarni wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star. "This could possibly include selection of a superintendent; however, this usually would be written out in the MOU and agreed upon by both sides."

School Board member Lisa Phelps emailed Schultz on Jan. 24, soon after Schultz was appointed to her position at the VDOE by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, requesting a meeting.

Phelps contacted Schultz again May 4, informing her that the School Board would request an extension to the 120-day time frame that Virginia Code provides for a school board to fill a superintendent vacancy. Phelps also referred to an upcoming conference that both would attend.

Schultz replied to Phelps the same day, thanking her for the "opportunity to touch base on Spotsylvania County Superintendent search" and saying, "It will be a pleasure to meet you at the Education Summit."

She also forwarded Phelps's email to Balow, Russell, and Balow's Chief of Staff Dicky Shanor.

Later in May, VDOE Chief Policy Analyst Rebecca Askew passed along to Russell a request from Twigg for a meeting with Balow, to discuss "hiring, ratios and standards of learning," according to her email, which she copied to Twigg at his personal AOL email address. Twigg later followed up on that request for a meeting in another email to Russell.

Russell scheduled the meeting with Balow via Zoom on May 31.

School Board member Dawn Shelley, who served as board chair prior to Twigg, said she never requested a meeting with the state superintendent during her term as chair.

"I would not think it appropriate. There are over 130 school boards in Virginia. I wouldn't think the State Superintendent would have time for that," Shelley wrote in an email to The Free Lance–Star.

Two other former Spotsylvania School Board chairs, Baron Braswell and Erin Grampp, also said they never requested meetings with the state superintendent and could not think of a reason why they would.

In April, the School Board hired GR Recruiting to conduct the search for a new division superintendent.

On May 16, the School Board held a special meeting with consultant Sandi Gero to finalize the requirements and profile for the new superintendent. At that meeting, board members argued against requiring that the successful candidate have experience in public education.

Gero told the board she didn't expect to receive any applications from non-educators.

On May 20, School Board attorney Brad King sent Twigg an email citing section 8VAC20-390-10 of Virginia Administrative Code, which states the requirements for being placed on the state's list of eligible superintendent candidates.

According to the code, one of the qualifications applicants must meet to be placed on the list is, "at least five years of satisfactory and full-time experience in administration or supervision, or both, in public schools."

"Here is the state regulation we just discussed," King wrote to Twigg. "As you see, this confirms what the state STATUTE says: that the superintendents must come from the list of eligible candidates maintained by the State Board of Education. The qualifications and routes for getting on that list are included in this regulation."

King later resigned from his position as the board's attorney.

On June 7, Twigg forwarded King's email with the citation from 8VAC20-390-10 to Russell, along with a different section of the Administrative Code.

According to that section, 8VAC20-23-630, individuals may be candidates for a superintendent's license if they have a master's degree or equivalent, a minimum of three years of successful experience in a senior leadership position and a recommendation from "a Virginia school board interested in employing the individual."

Twigg asked Russell in the June 7 email for "any help to write a summary or that tweeks [sic] state requirements."

In a document attached to the June 7 email, either Twigg or Russell annotated the quoted code section with the following: "A Virginia School Board can choose a Superintendent who is an experienced leader from outside the world of public education. The School Board’s right to choose an outsider as their Superintendent is found in Option IV in the regulation relating to the licensure of a Superintendent. Mr. Russell notes that the recommendation called for ... would be in the form of a letter signed by the local School Board Chairman. That's all there is to it."

GR Recruiting accepted applications for the superintendent position through mid-June, and the School Board held two rounds of interviews of the top candidates at the end of June and in early July.

The School Board held a special meeting to discuss the final two candidates for superintendent July 8, but held no public vote to recommend either one.

The next morning, Twigg sent Russell an email with a "confidential" letter attached recommending Taylor for the position.

On July 10, a Sunday, Russell forwarded the email and attached letter to Balow, writing, "Jillian if you have a chance please review this attachment. I will try to reach you tonight.”

Russell sent Twigg's letter to the VDOE's director of licensure, Maggie Clemmons, on July 11, and asked her to add Taylor to the list of candidates for licensure by the Board of Education.

On July 26, Russell forwarded an email chain between Taylor and Clemmons to Shanor.

"Chief of Staff Shanor, please meet Spotsy School Board Chairman Twigg & Mark Taylor," Russell wrote. "I have been working hard to get Mark through the endzone to be approved as superintendent by the Board of Education at their next meeting."

On Aug. 4, Twigg wrote to Shanor, thanking him for "your letter earlier this week that validates Mark Taylor has completed his requirements" and for sharing the news that "your team walked down the hall and put [Taylor's] name in the stack of several superintendents that will [via package] be approved at the school board's August meeting on the 17th...."

Twigg asked Shanor to tell him if he should expect anything to delay the Board of Education's approval of Taylor's licensure.

"As you know, we are anxious to get started with our new superintendent, and we want no setbacks," he wrote.

Shanor replied that "it should be a consent agenda item so no concerns."

The Board of Education did pull Taylor's name from the list of candidates for licensure Aug. 17 after it became evident that the Spotsylvania School Board had not voted in public to recommend him.

Board of Education members at the Sept. 15 meeting said they were satisfied that this "procedural error" had been remedied and approved Taylor's licensure by a 6–2 vote.

Hiring a superintendent is one of the duties assigned to local school boards by Virginia Code, said Gina Patterson, executive director of the Virginia School Board Association, which has facilitated superintendent searches for many school divisions.

Patterson said the state Department of Education typically has little involvement in the process beyond granting licensure.